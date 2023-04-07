Hungry Onyango says first cut is the deepest

When Denis Onyango first walked through the Lucas Moripe Stadium player tunnel in Pretoria - from Ethiopia’s St George in 2006 -, all that mattered was that this was just another step up in his career.

Then 21 years old, little did Onyango know that he would become the most successful player in the history of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) 17 years later.

Greater perspective

To put it into perspective, of the 27 years of South Africa’s top flight league in existence, Onyango has been part of 17 of them.

Of those 17, the former Uganda Cranes captain and goalkeeper has won the national championship a record 10 times - three with first South African home at SuperSport United and seven with his current club, Mamelodi Sundowns.

No other player - South African or foreign, goalkeeper or outfield - has won the title as many times.

Actually, the closest to Onyango is his former teammate and captain at Sundowns, South African Hlompho Kekana, who has eight league titles to his name. Kekana retired in 2021.

Let us even widen it further. At 13 PSL titles, Sundowns are the most successful club in South Africa.

‘Club Onyango’ comes right after Sundowns with 10 gongs, with Orlando Pirates next at four league titles.

First cut is the deepest

Onyango’s 10th and Sundowns 13th was confirmed without having to play a game last weekend after closest challengers Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United failed to win.

The goalkeeper insists everyone of the 10 league titles he has won in South Africa means the world to him, but admits that the first cut was the deepest.

“Of course the first one with SuperSport was the best because the league had just got a new sponsor, Absa,” Onyango told Score this week.

“I’m happy that I managed to win it with the club that gave me the opportunity in SA. In just one season in the country I won a league title.

“But also, the ones I have won with Mamelodi have been incredible because the pressure and tension in every game makes you feel the goosebumps. Whenever you play you feel the pressure from everybody around the club.”

La Decima means a lot

Onyango added: “But of the titles with Mamelodi, this 10th one is very important. It can be described as a decade trophy. La Decima (The 10th - in Spanish).”

“I mean, I’m the most decorated player in the PSL, and being a goalkeeper also makes it incredibly interesting because it’s always difficult with goalkeepers to win a lot of titles.

“But I wouldn’t have made it without the ambitions of Mamelodi Sundowns, and of course SuperSport United, and working with great players, who also helped me achieve all this.

“I’m grateful to them and the technical members that I have worked with all this while.”

Champions League title

With just a few mandatory games to end the PSL season, bigger tasks await Sundowns on the continent, where they are still looking for their second Caf Champions League title since 2016.

They have been drawn against Algerian side CR Belouizdad in the quarterfinals with the first leg later this month.

Onyango says winning his and Sundowns second Champions League title is now the most important task at hand now.

“The ambitions of the club have always been clear, every season, and the target is to win the Champions League whenever we play,” explained the 37-year-old.

“We have been pushing hard but coming up short most of the years and we try to rectify our mistakes.

“But the Champions League is very difficult and the technical team is doing its best for us to win it this season.

“We do have a very ambitious team of players and coaches, the fans and management.

“So we believe this might be the year for us to win it with all the hard work we are putting in, on and off the field.”

Hungry as ever

That Onyango has fallen down in the pecking order at Sundowns after the arrival of South African captain, Ronwen Williams, at the start of the season is not a surprise.

Williams, 31, has made 29 starts across all competitions compared to Onyango’s five.

Onyango understands and appreciates that transition is the only natural and logical way, and he is supporting his club in that direction, but it is refreshing that the Ugandan has not lost the fire to keep going.

“As long as I'm still with Mamelodi Sundowns, I will keep going and give my best when given the opportunity because the ambitions for the club are always high.”

Transition, the future

In an interview with this newspaper early this season, Onyango expounded on this subject.

“For me not to be playing at the club now is not a crisis,” he said, “Of course everyone wants to be on the pitch, but the coaches know better what’s good for the team.

“Also they have to look at the future of the club because me and Kennedy Mweene, we are ageing.

“So we need to help the young goalkeepers to come up in the team by supporting them, and when we are given a chance to play we should be ready and lead by example.

“The new generation cannot fit in the system by sitting outside. They should play as we support them to get stronger and create a better environment for them to succeed and for the club to succeed, even after Kennedy and Denis retire.

“So no issues for me. We have to do what’s good for the team and be good leaders but also there are many games that we play at Sundowns. We shall always get a chance.”

Going forward, Onyango’s plan is “to play a couple more few seasons as I also start getting my coaching badges, which I believe the club will help me with.

“I’ll continue playing as well as doing self education and getting those coaching badges so that I can pass on my knowledge to the next generation of players.”

A Caf Champions League accolade, Caf Super Cup, two Telkom Cups, as many Nedbank Cups, one MTN 8 Cup and an African-based Player of the Year crown are more of several accolades in Onyango’s locker.

On top of several Caf XI honours, Onyango has played in the Fifa Club World Cup and is remembered for helping Uganda end 39 years of football captivity by qualifying for and featuring at the 2017 Gabon Afcon finals.

He captained the country at Egypt 2019 Afcon before retiring from national duty following Uganda's failure to make the 2021 Afcon finals tournament.

Onyango's major club and individual accolades

🏆 10x PSL Champion

🏆 1x CAF Champions League

🏆 1x CAF Super Cup

🏆 2x Telkom Cups

🏆 2x Nedbank Cups

🏆 1x MTN 8 Cup