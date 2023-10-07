Hungry Prisons dominate woodball

Woodball's journey at the Uganda Prisons Service had an unlikely beginning when Lance Corporal Samson Rugongeza, then a warder, introduced the sport to the authorities in Luzira. In 2019, Rugongeza, who had finished as the second runner-up for the MVP accolade, conceptualised the idea and took action.

He purchased equipment and had "Prisons" printed on round-neck t-shirts in preparation for the Ndejje Open. Inviting some of his friends to join him, Rugongeza laid the foundation for what would become the Prisons Woodball Club. Fortunately, on their inaugural outing, the team achieved an impressive second runner-up position.

At that time, the Uganda Prisons Service was known for sports like football, netball, and handball, but woodball was a completely foreign concept. Rugongeza vividly remembers explaining the sport to senior officers.

“The Commissioner General asked people “What is woodball? And few had an idea of what the sport is,” Rugongeza said. Today, the results speak for the sport.

In just two years, Prisons are two-time league champions, they are the Uganda Open defending champions and they are two-time Ndejje Open champions. They are the first team, after the woodball founders Ndejje University, to win the league consecutively since its inception in 2017.

Experience matters

The success of the Prisons Woodball Club can be attributed to experience in the squad.

Rugongeza is a two-time Uganda Open champion, Isaac Nabugere is a formidable doubles player, Daniel Apita Olima is a former Ndejje Open MVP and Isaac Ariho captained the most successful Pool Cranes in 2018 and is a former national champion.

Initially starting with only six members, the team expanded with the addition of Apita, Davis Wabusa, Timothy Ankunda, and the late Watson Mugume. After winning the league last season, all players were put on the payroll, receiving monthly salaries due to their professional services. Their focus now lies in consistent training and aiming for regional and global honours.

Team first

While Rugongeza acknowledges the invaluable support from the Uganda Prisons and their passionate Commissioner General, teamwork remains their most potent asset. Players hold each other in high regard, fostering camaraderie that positively influences their performance. After every game, the team gathers to support each other, recognising the mental demands of woodball.

“We meet as a team after every game. We encourage each other and it helps a lot because woodball is a mind game that requires total concentration,” Ariho said.

It is even deeper. Everyone plays for the team. Hardly is a Prisons player announced among the top players yet they collectively accumulate enough points to win as a team. Prisons players prioritise the team's success over personal achievements. This is evident as the top three positions in the individual rankings of the PLoW League, where cash prizes are offered to the top five players, are occupied by Prisons players, with Rugongeza leading the pack, followed by Rwanyombya and Apita.

“In the PLoW league, it’s about the individuals. That means taking the risk as a player. But in the league and open events, it’s the team that matters most,” Rugongeza said.

Their teamwork extends to the way they approach the sport. Rugongeza emphasises that decisions are made with the team's interests at heart, particularly in the league and open events where team performance takes precedence.

“We play for the team. We make decisions that will not let down the team. Our team comes first before individual performances,” Rugongeza said.

Hungry for more

Despite their remarkable success in just two years, Rugongeza is adamant that Prisons Woodball Club is not satisfied. Their aspirations include winning the African championships, with an eye on international events like the China Open in the coming years. The team has intensified its training at Uganda Christian University, preparing for the upcoming African championships in Gulu City.

“We’re not yet done. We want to win the African championships and that will motivate us to go for next year’s China Open, among other international events. We can’t stop winning, we are hungry for more,” Rugogeza said.

Looking forward, they aim to establish a women's team, emphasising the importance of discipline in player recruitment.

“But we are trying to find the right kind of players. As Prison warders, discipline comes first even though we want to win. We shall recruit the right players when we come to that stage,” he said.

Additionally, Rugongeza hopes to introduce high-ranking Prisons officers to woodball, enabling them to participate in corporate events and prioritise their health.

“This is our next step. If the senior officers can be able to walk the course, that would be an important step,” he adds.

For Prisons, the journey is far from over. They are driven by their hunger for more victories and continued growth of woodball.