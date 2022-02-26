Hurting sides look to make up ground

She Corporate lost their first two points of the season last weekend in a barren draw with Rines SS in Wakiso.

The result left the Nakawa-based side two points off Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals heading into today’s home clash with troubled champions Lady Doves.

Doves have just one point in three games and look as leaky at the back as they are sterile up front.

She Corporate will therefore be baying for blood but need more creativity than just the hard-running style of strikers Grace Nassongo and Favour Nambatya.

Doves coach Rajab Buyinza has called for calm and patience as they are in transition but with Fazila Ikwaput and Riticia Nabbosa in the team, he will attract little or no sympathy for so far failing to bring the best out of them.

After the 5-0 loss to UCU, a journalist asked Buyinza if he expected to be in the dugout this weekend but the coach quickly put his future in the hands of his managers.

He has still been accorded the time to change things around but how long has he got?

“Our start has got nothing to do with how we’ll finish the season. We can still improve and we’ll show it at Mubs,” Buyinza said.

Maroons in Soroti