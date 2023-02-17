Impis’ unbeaten run in big test against Heathens

Makerere University side, Impis, could take home the gong for team of the season if the Nile Special Premiership ended today. They are unbeaten in five games after transforming into a side capable of grinding it with the big boys.

Alongside Stanbic Black Pirates, they remain the only sides yet to lose a game. In fourth place on the log, Impis have also collected 20 points with wins against Hippos, Rhinos, Walukuba, Rams and Plascon Mongers.

In Saturday’s round of games, Impis deal with a completely different test as they visit champions Heathens at Kyadondo.

While Impis will be out there to pick anything from the game, Heathens come into this one targeting only maximum points.

“We are going to give it our best shot and see what we can get. Most people will say the best we can get is a losing bonus point but we have to go into the game with the right mentality and hope for the best,” Impis coach Cyrus Sebuliba told SCORE.

Heathens found themselves way off the grid after losing to Pirates on the opening day but have responded well with wins against Kobs, Buffaloes, Rhinos and Hippos to move to third place with 20 points, three off leaders Pirates.

A bruising encounter at Hippos last Saturday was a reminder to the rest of the pack on how they are built to feed off scraps when need arises however against Impis they should have a lighter load to deal with.

Pirates host Rams in a bid to maintain their two point lead at the top.

The return of Alex Aturinda school duty last week saw another man of the match performance from the backrow who registered a hattrick.

He remains one of the in form players of the league and coach Marvin Odongo will be glad to have him for more games.

Kobs in second place entertain Mongers at Legends hoping to keep Pirates in sight while Hippos can bounce back from losing to Heathens when they host Buffaloes at Dam Waters.

NILE SPECIAL PREMIERSHIP

Saturday fixtures

Kobs vs Mongers 3pm, Legends

Heathens vs Impis 4pm, Kyadondo

Walukuba vs Rhinos 4pm, Jinja

Pirates vs Rams 4pm, Kings Park