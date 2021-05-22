In a fight of his life, Sseguya should rest assured we won’t let cancer strip him of his identity

By ROBERT MADOI More by this Author

If there is one thing that cannot be said of Robert SSseguya it is him being a peripheral presence in Ugandan rugby. This explains why news that the man warmly known as Soggy is stricken with blood cancer left hand-egg lovers in the country so manifestly troubled.

At once, the sombre news created a rupture in our understanding of what Soggy has over the years come to embody – a force of nature.

There has always been something unapologetic about Soggy’s approach to life. First as a player and later a coach. He somehow, inexplicably, shone brightly even while coming off as both emotional and austere. His cool was no less apparent in defeat – and one in particular. Actually, to be more accurate, two defeats in quick succession.

Back in 2014, Soggy coached both Hana Mixed School (Schools Rugby League) and Protector (Rugby Super Series) to a grand finale. Rather than stagger the finals, Uganda Rugby Union opted to serve a sumptuous buffet.

The Schools Rugby League final would serve as a light first course ahead of a heavy main course in the shape of the Rugby Super Series decider.

Taken together, the back-to-back defeats inflicted on Soggy stored up such a sucker punch. They brought a terrible picture into plain view – one of Sseguya being carried to the ambulance after he had lost the ground under his feet (urban legend has it that he was so invested in the tasks at hand that he skipped having lunch!).

Never had this tough competitor of a man looked so mortal. Never would he go on to look too pliable. Well, until his cancer diagnosis was made public this past week.

But if you are to back anyone to bear with broad shoulders and sophistication disappointments, look no further than Soggy. Not only has Sseguya built a career out of taking setbacks in his stride, but he also has a knack for beating the odds.

He was manager of Kyadondo Rugby Club when bomb blasts rocked its clubhouse. Soggy came through the terrorist attack unscathed for no obvious reason.

The outcome was as pleasantly surprising as Sseguya’s place kicking during his heyday as a player. Not that many loose forwards effortlessly split the uprights as Soggy did.

Heck, not that many loose forwards can mirror Soggy by repurposing as a scrum-half. It’s such an impossibly difficult switch!

Sseguya patently is a man for whom beating odds is second nature. Many thought he looked powerless and short of ideas when he led Hana Mixed and Protector to defeats at a Kyadondo pitch bathed in April sunshine. Yet he would go to show that he was the right man to keep the Rugby Cranes on an even keel.

Those that thought his coaching approach too condescending to make the climb up from Baby Rugby Cranes to Rugby Cranes were left eating humble pie.

In the dugout of topflight club, Jinja Hippos, Soggy has proved that his targets do go far enough. In so doing, he has rejected the platitudinous idea that rugby in Uganda is Kampala-centric.

This portrayal of a rugby landscape that is both incredibly vast and insufficiently decentralised should not be lost upon us. We owe it to him! We should also swiftly move to help Soggy do all he can to beat cancer.

We know that this teetotaller who also does not smoke has the fight in him. What might prove too steep is the war chest needed to undergo chemotherapy. This is where we (government inclusive) are expected to step in to quieten the anxiety of a fearless warrior who left everything on the pitch while representing Uganda.

This column wishes Soggy every good fortune as he battles a malady that – now more than ever – is an all-consuming presence in our lives.

As he sits in a room terrifyingly alone with his body pushed to its physiological limit, Soggy should rest assured that the country he put on the map won’t let a dreadful illness strip him of his identity.

