Intriguing battles as USF League climaxes

The inaugural edition of the Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) League climaxes this weekend at Kampala Parents School, Naguru.

The league focuses on accumulation of points for individual swimmers rather than their clubs and the top participants since it started at International School of Uganda – Lubowa in February and Olympia Hostel – Makerere in April should be announced on Sunday evening.

USF is yet to share tallies and standings from the past two legs so individuals have to put maximum effort in this weekend’s events with the hope that whatever points they make will be enough to put them in the positions they would like to be in their age groups.

This final leg sees the 1500m freestyle return to the USF event list but there were hardly hints on who was participating or had the best entry times by press time.

Clear favourites

From the Nationals in June and July, in the under 11 girls, Chloe Nazziwa is favourite for the 100m butterfly as is Gators’ Marc Kaliisa for the boys.

This age group did not take part in the 200m events so the 200m backstroke and individual medley, where the entry time is 4:18.00 for both boys and girls should produce interesting results.

Kaliisa will still fancy his chances in the 100m freestyle and 50m breaststroke tomorrow as will Daniela Munguci (100m free) and Nisha Pearl Najjuma (50m breast) among the girls.

For 11-12 girls, Peyton Mary Suubi will be chasing her 1:13.92 personal best in 100m fly while Jeremiah Magera is favourite for the boys as Altona’s quartet of Elijah Wamala, Ethan Kunihira, Adriel Lumu and Adam Katumba are out of contention.

For the 200m backstroke and 100m free, the absence of Abigail Mwagale leaves 50m breast champion Zara Mbanga the favourite among the girls. For the boys, Magera should battle Gators’ Abdou Hakim in the backstroke then pass the baton to Jerome Matsiko in the freestyle race. All three boys, however, have Jaden Mwase to contend with in the 50m breast.

Small margins in 13-14

The 13-14 girls’ 100m fly and free plus 50m breaststroke events should have a new champion, probably in the 200m backstroke champion Rahmah Nakasule, as Tara Kisawuzi turned 15 in early August. For the boys, only two microseconds got separated Ethani Ssengooba (1:07.82) and Isaiah Kuc (1:07.84) at the nationals in the 100m fly.

However, in the 200m back, both boys should pale in comparison to Heer Usadadiya. For the 100m free, the margins at Nationals were fine among; Kuc (58.34), Peterson Inhensiko (58.45), Arthur Mwase (58.84), Usadadiya (58.92), Joel Nyaika and Ssengooba (both 59.58).

Inhensiko will apparently miss this one but the remaining five should serve a nail-biting show as should Nathan Nsereko and Daniel Rukundo in the 50m breast.

Various specialists in 15-16

Charlotte Sanford (1:12.57) beat Karimah Katemba (1:18.24) in the 15-16 girls’ 100m fly (1:12.57 against 1:18.24) and 50m breaststroke (36.86 against 37.87) at the Nationals but Kisawuzi should be able to set a new age group record in at least the former event.

Katemba was in her own league in the 200m backstroke (2:45.75), an event that Sanford and Kisawuzi avoided at the Nationals but could make for a good watching as should the 100m free if the latter takes part.

It was also just a touch between Akram Lubega (1:03.95) and Kaumi Pendo (1:03.31) for the boys’ 100m fly in this age group in July and their rivalry should continue all the way to the 100m free, where the latter also won with a 57.24 ahead of Joshua Kaganda’s 58.38.

The 200m back was also a photo finish between Mathew Mwase (2:33.59) and Kaganda (2:33.94) while Ian Aziku (32.23 from the Nationals) will be the man to beat in 50m breast.

‘Empty’ 17 and over

The 17 and over will have less competition this time as most swimmers that lit up the nationals have returned or gone abroad for school. Gloria Muzito, Kirabo Namutebi, Adnan Kabuye, Raphael Sine, Steve Magera and Samora Lumonya will be big misses leaving Swagiah Mubiru and Tendo Kaumi to dominate the senior girls and boys respectively.