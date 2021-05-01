Investment in local sports infrastructure: Why fans find themselves substituting cake for bread

By ROBERT MADOI More by this Author

It is not beyond our collective wit to fathom out why Ugandan sport is always up against impossible odds. Money. Or rather the dearth of it. There is no escape from the stink of the pitiful attempt to invest in the sub sector’s human resource and infrastructure.

To complicate matters further, every hoped-for improvement in Ugandan sport is expensive and bureaucratically bemired. This grim outcome has been repeatedly reaffirmed with crushing consequences. Sporting disciplines were – or perhaps, are – seen as nothing more than simple pastimes to be enjoyed.

During the hard lockdown last year, President Museveni dropped many heavy hints that didn’t divest Ugandan sport of the pastime label. After disassembling the ill-fitting parts of the real economy, Museveni condemned sport to a categorisation of astonishing dispensability.

While making no attempt to camouflage forthrightness with geniality, the President told us in no uncertain terms what sport is and is not. Sport is not of great significance or value. Sport is a leisure activity, and because of this it “can wait.” This though looks less like a waiting game and more like a punishment in purgatory.

Respite from the suffering looks like it is some way off if, as looks quite possible, the Cranes play their Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup home qualifiers in Tanzania. Our northern neighbour could yet again come to our rescue after helping drive out Idi Amin all those years back.



During my last visit to Tanzania a couple or so of years back, I was impressed with how officials there have gone to great lengths to invest in sports infrastructure.

The Benjamin Mkapa Stadium – commissioned in 2005 and completed in 2007 – is as imperial as they come. The stadium’s seating capacity of 60,000 makes it the 11th largest football cathedral in Africa.

Despite being wildly ambitious in its scope and reach, or in fact because of it, the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium project took just two years to complete. In Uganda, the years do not pass by easily on similar sports infrastructure projects.

The Stephen Kiprotich High Altitude Training Centre in Teryet shows how, by common consent, infrastructural undertakings are such an unmitigated disaster and mess.

Depending on how you count, it’s more than two decades since Museveni made the airy promise to erect the training facility. The project keeps hitting one speed bump after another.

On his most recent fact-finding visit to the facility, Sports minister Denis Hamson Obua was confronted with yet another serious setback. In the literal sense, the road leading up to the centre squats on a hair-raising steep.

Metaphorically speaking, though, the road has been on a slightly downward-sloping plateau for some years. Deadlock between local leadership in Teryet and Uganda National Road Authority mined such destructive impulses.

Even as the two warring parties move ever so closer to being on the same page, the lingering stench of delay continues to waft out.

The first phase of the project, comprising a jogging lane, artificial turf playground, six-lane running track and athlete dormitories, has progressed only negligibly.

To borrow from President Museveni’s quotable one-liner during the hard lockdown, it can wait. I will tell you what else can wait – the fresh coat of paint that Caf recommended stadia in Namboole and Kitende receive for Uganda to stage Fifa World Cup qualifying matches on home soil.

What won’t wait is the opportunity to fraternise with either an athlete who wins an Olympic medal or a team that beats the odds to book a ticket to the Qatar showpiece. If there is no bread, qu’ils mangent de la brioche (let them eat cake). That’s just the way things are… Marie Antoinette-esque. It’s a sad, mad, bad state of affairs.

