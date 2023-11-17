Is Onyango overseeing a subtle handover?

This weekend’s annual Kenya Safari Sevens tournament at the Rugby Football Union of East Africa (RFUEA) ground in Nairobi is unique.

It presents head Tolbert Onyango a unique opportunity to test the Rugby Cranes 7s depth and also start to move the bulk of the side that has served him well.

Under him, the national team, aided by the divorce of 7s from 15s, has moved from the doldrums to a continental powerhouse over a seven-year period.

Onyango has seen this team win the Africa Rugby Sevens thrice - 2016, 2017 and 2022. Adrian Kasiro and Philip Wokorach were part of three triumphs.

In addition, qualified for successive Rugby World Cup Sevens tournaments – 2018 in San Francisco (USA) and 2022 in Cape Town (South Africa).

They also remain in the running for a maiden appearance at the Olympics in Paris 2024 via repechage tournament next May.

Michael Wokorach, Philip Wokorach, Desire Ayera, Adrian Kasito, Aaron Ofoyrwoth, Ian Munyani and Timothy Kisiga have comprised the core of the side.

At the start in 2016, this team was led by Eric Kasiita before Michael Wokorach took over in San Francisco two years later.

By the time Uganda made it to Cape Town last year, there were six survivors from the 2018 team.

Kasito, Philip Wokorach, Michael Wokorach, Ayera, Ofoyrwoth and Kisiga have the honour of having represented Uganda at two World Cups.

Nearly 14 months on, only Kasito, Ofoyrwoth, Alex Aturinda, William Nkore and Nobert Okeny remain from the team that played in Cape Town.

Pius Ogena, who was there at the start of the ongoing program in the shorter code in 2016, was recalled earlier this year after a period in the cold.

More importantly, KCB Kobs’ Mark Osuna and Stanbic Black Pirates’ Roy Kizito will earn their international 7s debut.

In addition, David Shimwa can now cement his place having been picked earlier this year for the first time for the Africa Rugby Sevens tournament in Zimbabwe.

A combination of injuries, work commitments, loss of form and choosing to return to the 15s fold has kept Michael Wokorach, Ian Munyani, Phillip Wokorach, Kisiga, Ayera, Ivan Claude Otema and Karim Arinaitwe away from Nairobi this weekend.

While the Safari 7s may not be the tournament to measure how high these players will jump, it’s an important step for Onyango to introduce new players, create patterns and elongate the depth of the side.

Surely, Onyango has an eye on the Paris 2024 qualifying tournament in Monaco and the World Rugby Challenger Sevens Series.

RUGBY CRANES 7s

Team at 2016 Africa Sevens Championship

Adrian Kasito, Dennis Etwau, Pius Ogena, Solomon Okia, Al Hadji Manano, R. Govule, Robert Anzugu, Phillip Wokorach, Eric Kasita, (captain), Kevin Keremundu, James Odong, Lawrence Sebuliba

Team at 2018 Rugby World Cup

Byron Oketayot, Pius Ogena, James Odongo, Adrian Kasito, Philip Wokorach, Michael Wokorach (captain), Justin Kimono, Desire Ayera, Aaron Ofoyrwoth, Solomon Okia, Timothy Kisiga, Ivan Magomu

Team at 2022 Rugby World Cup

Ian Munyani, Adrian Kasito, Phillip Wokorach, Micheal Wokorach (captain), William Nkore, Timothy Kisiga, Desire Ayera, Aaron Oforyowth, Nobert Okeny, Ivan Claude Otema, Karim Arinaitwe, Alex Aturinda

Team at 2022 Africa Sevens Championship

Ian Munyani, Adrian Kasito, Kelvin Balagadde, Philip Wokorach, Timothy Kisiga Timothy, Michael Wokorach, Desire Ayera, Aaron Ofoyrowth, Isaac Massanganzira, Nobert Okeny, Ivan Claude Otema, Karim Arinaitwe

Team at 2023 Africa Sevens Championship

Adrian Kasito ,Mubarak Wandera, Denis Etwau, Davis Shimwa, Isaac Massanganzira, William Nkore , Nobert Okeny, Philip Wokorach, Pius Ogena, Alex Aturinda , Aaron Ofoyrwoth (vice-captain), Ian Munyani (captain)

Team at 2023 Kenya Safari Sevens

Aaron Ofoyrwoth (captain), Adrian Kasito (vice-captain), Davis Shimwa, Alex Aturinda, Mark Osuna, Timothy Mugisha, Pius Ogena, Isaac Massangariza, Aaron Tukei, William Nkore, Roy Kizito, Nobert Okeny