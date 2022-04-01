Is the World Cup getting watered down?

What is happening with the World Cup? At this weeks’ qualifiers we saw Italy get knocked out by North Macedonia and Nigerian trash a spanking new stadium after getting knocked out by neighbours Ghana.

Both incidents may injure the game’s reputation, but they also pander to the narrative that football is getting more competitive, something which Fifa quite enjoys broadcasting.

The World Cup is the anchor brand Fifa uses as both a means to and proof of progress in football. Every four years (two if they get their wish) is an opportunity for them to mine it for whatever opportunity it may hold.

For instance, unless Vladmir Putin follows through on his threat to end the tournament if Russia gets banned for invading Ukraine, then Qatar will be the last time we see the 32-team month long format.

In 2026, we shall see 48 countries and 80 matches as opposed to the current 64. That is a lot of teams considering the first World Cup in Uruguay in 1930 involved only 13 teams. Admittedly, football has grown since then, you may have noticed, and Fifa currently claims 209 national football associations as members.

Fifa’s expressed ambition for this expanded tournament is that it will allow less celebrated footballing nations – think China and India – to join “the world’s greatest party” or whatever they call it nowadays.

That is nice. Isn’t it? It has nothing to do with the fact that by expanding the tournament Fifa can expect to raise an extra $1b in revenue. But given the organisation’s reputation as a bastion of fiscal probity, nobody’s going to be worrying about that. Right?

Fifa claims a 48-team world cup would boost football. They have also gone a step further to suggest that the tournament gets played twice a year, as part of this football-boost fetish of theirs. But even before this increase in frequency, how would such a humongous tournament work?

The proposal is to reformat the World Cup so that the opening stages comprise 16 groups of three teams. Each team will play each other and the top two will progress to a knockout round with 32 sides. From that point on, the format will be as you remember it from the glory days of your childhood.

That makes it one group game less per team than we’ve been used to. But we’ve also been used to a lot of dead rubbers in the past, or at least rubbers where both teams were happy to settle for a draw.

Fifa believes this version of the tournament will lead to fewer such games. Two matches and then through to the knockout stages or go home. This way, the two group matches will be crucial.

Yes, maybe. But there’s also the risk of the two teams playing the last match knowing that a particular result would send them both through. Maybe we will end up suffering death by too many post-match penalties after Fifa insists every group game would have to end in a positive result.