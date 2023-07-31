Isabirye: Juggling between woodball and handball coaching

A master coach in both handball and woodball, George Isabirye stands out as one of the best in the field. After joining Uganda Prisons as a warder in 1974, Isabirye obtained a high level handball coaching licence in Hungary before he began his career in sports. The journey he has taken to reach the top has been nothing short of inspirational.

As the firstborn of eight children in a sporting family, Isabirye's father's football prowess left a lasting impression on him. However, despite his sporting heritage, none of his siblings or 11 children showed an interest in sports.

Isabirye embarked on a sporting career at Uganda Prisons in 1974, which he served until 1994 when he joined the Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF). The turning point came when he became one of the first Ugandans to acquire an elite handball license, marking the beginning of his illustrious journey as a handball coach.

Since 1990, Isabirye has played a pivotal role in shaping both the national handball team and the formidable UPDF team.

Interestingly, Isabirye is also the head coach of Ndejje University, which won the handball league last year. UPDF is currently second in the league behind Ndejje, with UPDF's women's team in fifth place.

I have been balancing the two duties so that in the morning I am with UPDF and in the evening I coach Ndejje. Whenever the two teams meet, the assistants are responsible for managing the two teams," Isabirye explained.

Henry Acidri at Ndejje and Patrick Odora at UPDF, handle matters when both teams meet in the league while he provides guidance on technical and tactical aspects for both teams.

Enter woodball

When Paul Mark Kayongo and Peninah Kabenge introduced woodball in 2008, Isabirye was among the enthusiasts who trained as coaches during an international coaching course at Makerere University.

His international exposure served him well, and he quickly mastered woodball's simple yet essential skills, including swing, putting (gating), turning, drives, and aiming. Unlike handball, woodball places less emphasis on physical fitness and conditioning.

“It was very easy for me because woodball has simple skills compared to handball. These skills depend largely on the distance one has to cover,” Isabirye said.

The game was introduced to UPDF initially, but never took off despite bringing players such as Emmanuel Akoku, who was at one time ranked seed number one.

“Woodball has got to be played in the East African Community Games where the army is involved. As a matter of course, the army takes into consideration those games that are played internationally. It was suggested that I wait until woodball spreads to the other countries in the EAC." he said.

While Isabirye's handball teams have achieved remarkable success locally, he has encountered challenges in replicating such success at the regional and continental levels.

Nevertheless, his coaching journey in woodball reached a memorable milestone when Onesmus Atamba secured Uganda’s first gold medal in the inaugural Beach Woodball World Cup held in Indonesia in 2017.

“It is an important medal for Uganda because the game was still new. That gold medal was very special,” he said.

As the national woodball coach, Isabirye's commitment to the sport has earned him recognition and respect. Despite facing criticism from some quarters for not having a team in the local league, Isabirye remains unfazed, emphasising that he executes his coaching duties based on merit, skill, and personal discipline.

“It’s about how you execute your skills and personal discipline,” said Isabirye who is also a woodball referee too.

“I run both elements very efficiently. When it comes to theory or practical skills, I can balance in both games. In handball, I have an international coaching diploma while I officiated at the IHF Level B. In woodball, I have international certificates as coach and referee,” he said.

Proficient

Isabirye's impressive qualifications include an international coaching diploma in handball, coupled with officiating experience at the IHF Level B. In woodball, he holds international certificates as a coach and referee.

According to Isabirye, woodball is an essential sport that offers affordability compared to many other sports. Its simplicity makes it easy to learn, and with limited competition at the international stage, players can explore opportunities at world events, a perk cherished by those who love to travel.

At the World Cup in Malaysia, Isabirye boasts an experienced team with remarkable players such as Atamba, Lillian Zawedde, Joyce Nalubega, Thomas Kedi, and Joan Mukoova, who have demonstrated their winning capabilities. Additionally, Isabirye's watchful eye is on young talents like Michael Musaazi and Jackie Naula, who continue to impress him with their potential for greatness.

“Musaazi has a great future. He just needs to improve in some areas such as mallet handling and follow-throughs. The ball can move but the body movement and the release matters a lot. For Jackie, it was only getting her swing right,” Isabirye said.

Looking to the future of woodball in Uganda, Isabirye stresses the urgent need for recruiting and nurturing young players with the right skills. He says that while many schools have embraced the sport, identifying and empowering the right coaches is essential for its sustainable growth.

As woodball evolves, budgetary constraints prevent young players from obtaining exposure at bigger stages. However, with Isabirye's love for coaching and the continued backing from the government and the woodball federation, the future seems promising.

IN BRIEF

George Isabirye

Date of birth: July 1, 1956

Parents: William Bagagga (RIP) and Efrance Kaudha

Debut as coach: China 2014

Occupation: Handball and woodball coach