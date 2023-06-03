Isabirye: The making of the coach

You cannot miss a rosary and a packet of cigarettes next to Alex Isabirye!

When “Sir” Alex Isabirye Musongola is under pressure, he recites the rosary, a symbol of his Catholic Church faith. A cigarette is what he chooses on most match days puffing away minutes to the game instead of having team lunch. He at one time quit smoking but it was not long until ‘nicotine withdrawal' caught up with him.

As the Uganda Premier League climaxed to one of the most exciting title run-ins in previous seasons, a trio of teams far more familiar to local football fans: KCCA, Villa and eventual champions Vipers, were in the mix. Or put in an equally familiar way: Jackson Mayanja (Morley Byekwaso), Jackson Magera and Alex Isabirye. Coach Nelly, as Magera is famously known, is the only exception with a modest playing career but having been in charge of Mike Mutebis' KCCA as the head of philosophy, he honed skills of shape and game plan.

Four esteemed coaches who piled up league titles and hundreds of national team caps between them. At the end, it was Isabirye, a humble soft-spoken coach, who was the last man smiling, especially after SC Villa saw blues and bottled it on the last day with a 1-0 loss to URA.

“It was God. On the final day it was not in our hands but we did it,” Isabirye said as Vipers defended the league title for the first time.

Isabirye who?

What draws most people to Isabirye is his care-free personality. Even under pressure, he is happy and relaxed. But to those who know a bit of football, it is his tactical abilities.

Having retired from active football due to a niggling knee injury at 28 years, he followed in the footpaths of his elder brothers; Steven Bogere and Frank Lukomwa to play for top clubs and the Uganda Cranes.

"Bogere is the greatest player of all time I know in Uganda. I played football because of him. I never gave this country even 50 per cent of what he offered," Isabirye says of his elder brother.

Yet after starting his playing career at Iganga Boys PS, Isabirye climbed the ladders so quickly joining Nile FC and playing for the historical Kobs team that finished fourth at the 1999 All Africa Games in South Africa. And boy, he also scored great goals.

An illustrious career took Isabirye to Umeme, Express, Scoul, Villa, URA and Bangladesh before a collision with Ali Lukungu at Villa ended his time on the pitch prematurely.

Injured, Isabirye looked for a coaching job as his only way to stay in the sport. He started his coaching by attending a beginner's course in India. His village team Seeta-Misindye in Mukono kick started his career. He was then Moses Basena's assistant for six months at URA before he was confirmed the head coach in a career that has seen him win six major trophies in Uganda and in Somalia at Horseed.

"I still had a lot to offer but God chose coaching for me. The injury stopped my playing and maybe God wanted me to take this direction," Isabirye said.

Gifted

Isabirye is connected to the game's past as protégés of legends, but he is even more indicative of where we are going.

Someone with a dozen years on the touchline, Isabirye was the boldest experiment Vipers could gamble with after firing Brazilian Beto Bianchi Pellister.

He joined at the time, when regular middling club Bul was just one point shy of leaders KCCA yet Vipers was faltering both in the league and the Caf Champions League. Vipers had gone eight games in nine without scoring a goal.

Vipers snatched him from his contract at Bul with two remaining years on his four-and-a-half year-contract. There was a gentleman’s agreement that Bul would let him join a bigger team in case an opportunity arose.

Coming to Vipers, where their director Lawrence Mulindwa is too demanding and impatient with mediocrity, Isabirye knew the stakes were high.

“First of all I had built my reputation at Bul. Vipers was going to be another level for me but I had the experience and my aims were clear. Good enough they have offered me freedom to make my choices. I made key decisions on players some of whom I thought were fatigued,” he said.

Isabirye has a knack for hard working players but he always has his men in the team. Men he will always move along with. At Vipers, he has built his faith in Fabian Mutombora between the sticks instead of Alfred Mudekereza while Abubaker Lawal has found his groove playing as a supporting striker.

Anyone who talks to Isabirye for even a few minutes knows he's not short on football ideas.

The Petroleum Authority of Uganda Legal Director Ali Ssekatawa employed Isabirye a number of times at URA and also at Nyamityobora. Ssekatawa trusted the Nyamityobora project with Isabirye. He offered him a fully furnished apartment, a car and always gave him his season’s salary in dollars and in full. This didn’t stop Isabirye from acting broke a few weeks later.

One time Ssekatawa had to follow him all the way to Mukono and stop him from coaching Kyaggwe Ssaza team in the middle of the Big League season.

Despite his flaws, Ssekatawa insisted on having Isabirye as his main man. If he resurrected the Nyamityobora team dream today, Isabirye would be the first choice as the head coach.

“I think he is the most technically gifted local coach. His player and game analysis is up there. He breaks down every game plan of both his players and opponents before every match and when you sit back you see exactly what he is doing. I believe all he needs is further exposure and training,” Ssekatawa said.

Growing up

Isabirye has a stubborn competitiveness which is ideal for a successful coach. He demands more than 100 per cent from his players.

In 2012, for instance, when Simo Dubajic introduced the highly ambitious SC Victoria University, Serbian Ivan Zoric was the first in charge before he was succeeded by Ssimbwa. When Ssimbwa was fired, Isabirye would be hired. Dubajic said then that all he needed was a more consolidated tactical game and a hard working team. Isabirye delivered the Uganda Cup and inaugural Nile Basin trophy.

But just 10 months later, he was sacked for failing to abide by the club's strict code of conduct. Obviously he had his own challenges as a young man growing up in leadership.

When Covid-19 came, Isabirye was battling a tough time as a man. He had just “annoyed” his friend Ssekatawa and life was indeed hard. He had part-time gigs at the then broke Kyetume, almost working voluntarily before Bul came calling. Returning to Bul for the second time, changed Isabirye forever.

In the past, he would drive from Mbarara to his home in Seeta yet this time, he hardly sneaked away from Jinja to meet friends.

"I need this job. Jinja is my duty station," Isabirye said in a recent interaction as he joined the team's party back to Jinja after playing a Uganda Cup game in Mukono.

As a fact in all sports, some of the hires will work. Some won't. A hectic job at Vipers will ask a lot from Isabirye. All those that have come before him; Jackson Mayanja, George Nsimbe, Abdullah Mubiru, Richard Waswa and Fred Kajoba, were dead on arrival. It's not that this is a better route for him, but it is another route for Isabirye’s genius.

This is a transitional era at Kitende and the more success he gains there, the sooner he will reinstate Mulindwa’s faith in local coaches whom he has limited to his school teams.

"I've competed at the highest level, and most of these players have the desire to be great," Isabirye said.

For now, anywhere Vipers want to go, Isabirye has been there and should take them there.

ALEX ISABIRYE

Playing Career

1993-1999: Nile Breweries

1999-2000: Express

2000-2002: Simba

2002-2005: SC Villa

2008-2009: URA

Coaching Career

2010-2015: URA

2015-2016: Bul

2017-2018: Soana

2019-2021: Kyetume

2021-2023: Bul

Jan. 2023 to date: Vipers

Isabirye's Vipers report card

Played: 15

Won: 7

Lost: 3

Drawn: 5

Goals scored: 22