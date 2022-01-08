It is about time Uganda Cricket Association acknowledged it has a transparency problem

  • When Michael Nuwagaba took over the association’s reins last May, he knew that his executive would be put to the test on a range of fronts, notably transparency. Nothing best captures how transparency has been conspicuous by its absence than how the association has handled Cyrus Kakuru’s brush with the law.

After 16 wilderness years, this was supposed to be the coming-out party for Uganda’s under-19 cricket team. The Baby Cricket Cranes – as the team is known – will on January 15 play its first match at an ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup since its last appearance in 2006. Yet instead of playing a unifying role, the impending milestone appears to have left the Ugandan cricket fraternity bursting with indignation.

