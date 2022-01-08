It is about time Uganda Cricket Association acknowledged it has a transparency problem

After 16 wilderness years, this was supposed to be the coming-out party for Uganda’s under-19 cricket team. The Baby Cricket Cranes – as the team is known – will on January 15 play its first match at an ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup since its last appearance in 2006. Yet instead of playing a unifying role, the impending milestone appears to have left the Ugandan cricket fraternity bursting with indignation.

The ‘why’ question that invariably follows such a status quo serves a useful purpose. It helps us remove a fig leaf that is intended to cover the cracks in a creaky system. The Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) has become the object of withering criticism in the buildup to the 14th edition of the U-19 Cricket World Cup because of its opaqueness.

When Michael Nuwagaba took over the association’s reins last May, he knew that his executive would be put to the test on a range of fronts, notably transparency. Nothing best captures how transparency has been conspicuous by its absence than how the association has handled Cyrus Kakuru’s brush with the law. Easily Baby Cricket Cranes’ standout batsman and wicketkeeper, Kakuru’s squeaky clean reputation took some serious hits at the backend of 2021. The youngster found himself on the ropes with no clear remedy after a police swoop found him in possession of a stimulant drug (khat).

As inquiries into the incident grew in both their frequency and ferocity, UCA’s top brass showed a willingness to do something that has become the qualifying threshold – be opaque. The incident and – most importantly – Kakuru’s fate barely merited a mention on official platforms. UCA appeared not just ambivalent over how to proceed, but its reticent style suggested a readiness to wish away a problem of the gravest nature.

A decade ago, faced with a near identical situation – after star player Kenneth Kamyuka left the Baby Cricket Cranes camp to reportedly assuage his sexual desires – UCA acted swiftly in wielding the axe. The maverick all-rounder was slapped with a suspension as UCA showed that it was not prepared to compromise on discipline.

Fast forward to 2022. The inclusion of Kakuru to the Guyana party provoked growing agitation from the local cricket fraternity. The tenor of the remarks of observers and fans alike strongly indicated that this was an unseemly action if anything because it set a bad precedent. It is supposed to be a given that a penalty is inflicted as retribution for an offence. That UCA is blind to the risks associated with not being sufficiently concerned about a misdeed is surely testament that it can barely hold it together. Or more severely, that the association is not what it once used to be – a paragon of virtue.

The association’s much-vaunted Schools Development Programme was tottering on the verge of becoming a danger to itself pre-pandemic. The programme was on a downward spiral without any possibility of recovery. This coaxed many elite schools into taking the shortcut to success. They cherry-picked Nago boys for the sole purpose of enjoying short-term gains. The consequential damages long term threatened to be telling. Little wonder, there were few competitors to threaten Kakuru’s position even when he dropped the ball. This though should not be a justification for UCA’s inaction as two wrongs do not make a right.

In truth, the breadth of issues that UCA’s top brass has to address is daunting. It will require a depth of imagination, ambition and sheer determination which is eluding the current executive. Much like Kakuru, many young cricketers are grappling with problems of substance abuse. UCA simply chooses to deny their existence. The cost of its opaqueness is becoming clearer with each passing day. And just to be clear, it is of questionable utility. To put it plainly, such opaqueness erodes trust. This explains why UCA’s narratives about PCR test results of the Guyana-bound contingent and appropriation of money from the International Cricket Council are being called into question.

This is not to say it has been all doom and gloom under Nuwagaba’s stewardship. Some purposeful steps have been taken and the association’s top brass appear to be open to counsel. Despite the conciliatory pledges and green shoots, friction will be hard to avoid if UCA says one thing and does the polar opposite. The cricket fraternity will continue to be indignant.