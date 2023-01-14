It is DRC against the rest

Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) begin their sixth Africa Nations Championship (Chan) campaign today with the latter - two-time winners - group favourites.

Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic and his home-based boys will hope to start on the front foot as they embark on another try to advance from the group for the very first time.

Then there is Senegal and the Ivory Coast to complete what is - on paper and by virtue of names - one of the toughest groups at the finals in Algeria.

Let us take a closer look at the foursome and how they got here.

DR Congo

Congo's very first Chan title came in Ivory Coast in 2009 at the tournament's inaugural edition. They will have a sense of deja vu when they face the Ivorians in the group. The Leopard's second title was clinched at the 2016 Rwanda edition. The only edition Congo were not part of was Morocco 2018, which was won by the hosts. And Congo coach Otis Ngoma is not beating about the bush on what their target in Algeria is.

"The DRC is going to Algeria with the aim of bringing back a third star," said Ngoma after naming his final squad for the job on Monday. The experienced coach has an array of talented players from Congo's four strong clubs including TP Mazembe, AS Vita Club, Lupopo and Maniema Union. Vita club young striker Mpanzu Elie is the man to watch.

Road to the finals

DR Congo eliminated Chad 7-1 on aggregate after winning the home and away ties 5-0 and 2-1. The Leopards beat 2014 champions Libya 3-1 in a build up match ahead of the finals. They, however, lost 1-0 to Mali before connecting to Algeria from Tunisia. DRC open up against Uganda in the Algerian port city of Annaba today.

Uganda

The Cranes might have a sorry record of never going past the group stage, but no one can argue against Uganda's consistency. The East African country jointly hold the record with DRC of most appearances at Chan. Six! The only edition of the seven Uganda missed was the inaugural in 2009. But the Cranes badly need to change the conversation and go beyond qualification pride. Of the five straight editions they have qualified for, Uganda have won only one game in 15 attempts. And they have scored only 11 goals against 24. Something truly has to give for Micho's boys. The likes of Travis Mutyaba, Rogers Mato, Moses Waiswa and Bright Anukani will have to stretch their abilities if the above is to change for better. The Cranes played three build-up matches heading into the finals, drawing all. They drew 2-2 with Sudan, 1-1 with Cameroon and goalless with Mali. That will definitely have to be better if the Cranes are to stay a little longer in Algeria.

Road to the finals

Micho's boys thrashed Tanzania 4-0 on aggregate, winning 1-0 away and 3-0 at home to storm to their sixth finals. Travis Mutyaba scored a wonder goal to win it in Dar es Salaam before Waiswa, Richard Basangwa and Mato closed it out in Kampala.

Ivory Coast, Senegal

Ivory Coast and Senegal are among African countries with the largest pools of footballers worldwide. However, the two export many players every year, leaving their local catchment for a tournament like Chan difficult to competitively sustain. This has been evident in the several Chan editions the pair have missed.

The return and road back