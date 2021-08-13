It is time we paid back for the image-cleansing we get from sporting success

By Moses Banturaki More by this Author

Just before they left for Japan sometime last month, our Olympians gathered at Kololo for a ceremonial send off. Due to Covid-19 restrictions there was no typical dinner and mingling. Still, the Olympians were handed the flag and sent off with a certain conviction that they would carry it with pride and honor.

As it turned out, our Olympians carried out their assignment exceptionally well. Two golds and a silver and a bronze is not only our highest tally, but also our highest placing on the medals table ever.

It was a vindication for many as success tends to have very many mothers. Yes, it was our biggest and most ambitious team in years. And yes, we were favorites for the middle distances in which we reaped big. And did we not have a few world champions and records in our team bag?

But to reduce the feat to some form of privilege is to ridicule the achievements of our Olympians. It is also what turned me off the homecoming ceremony at which our Olympians must return the flag and display their medals and listen to promises of special remuneration.

Few people pay much attention to this ritual. Yet overlooking it will not enable us to see it for what it is -a shameless attempt to own the success of our sportsmen without ever really contributing to it in the first place.

Everyone loves a winner. But it is plain lazy of us to partner after the fact, especially because we know that the process that creates winners is hard work. We know that it takes hours of preparation, good coaching and facilities, and an understanding and application of sports science to produce fine-tuned sportsmen capable of winning gold.

We know we must regularly fund trips to gauge ourselves against the very best. And above all, we know that this must be facilitated by deliberate effort from Government.

But still we are happy to sit back and wait for those amongst us with the natural gifts or bloody-minded determination to succeed to bear us gold. Then we bask in their glory as if it was the most natural thing to do.

I am not in any way against rewarding those who win, and by all means let us celebrate our victories whenever. But if we agree that champions shall be created by more than just the promise of cars and houses then all that these ceremonies serve up is an opportunity for us to gloat.

And I don’t see how this is motivating to our sportsmen, if at all that is what was intended. Why then don’t we instead take a long-term view to sports development. Joshua Cheptegai and company can make enough to buy their own meals, build houses and buy cars if we built them international standard running tracks, gave them qualified coaches, and sponsored them to international meets so they can increase their competitiveness.

Maybe government doesn’t trust this approach would serve its immediate image goals. But it could. Purposeful investment in sport would certainly turn us away from being a nation of isolated success into one of collective growth. This heightened success could then be used as the rallying point around which to organize and pander to nationalist sentiment.

So, it is about time we compliment the flag ceremonies, not with slogans, but with deliberate efforts to invest in sports. It creates enough champions to more than sanitize our soiled image and when you give it some thought, it is a long-term solution to our short-term glory hunt.

