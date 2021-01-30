It’s clear that Johnny McKinstry is unqualified for the Cranes job

We live in hope that Moses Magogo will heed lessons of Chan 2020, where the tactical anarchy of our team saw us contained by an average Rwanda, exposed by debutants Togo, before being shredded to bits by defending champions Morocco.

At what point is a manager deemed ineffectual? The Uganda Cranes have won zilch at Chan 2020 finals, and after a decent start to Afcon 2021 qualifiers, we must now win our next game versus Burkina Faso at St Mary’s Stadium Kitende or place our fate firmly in the hands of Malawi and South Sudan!

But rather than make necessary interventions, Fufa will probably string us along. We won’t find out until March whether we will be at Afcon. Without giving us certainties about what the future holds for the current coaching team, doubts about Johnny McKinstry’s ability to lead us will continue to eat away at any confidence we might have left.

We live in hope that Moses Magogo will heed lessons of Chan 2020, where the tactical anarchy of our team saw us contained by an average Rwanda, exposed by debutants Togo, before being shredded to bits by defending champions Morocco.

But the truth is that McKinstry and his team have demonstrated an unsuitability for the job. They may have got by on the wings of structures they inherited but times undresses us all, and now we know their tactics are glaringly lacking.

And it’s not like Fufa is ignorant of what lies ahead. It will already have a good idea of what the Afcon loss to South Sudan in Nairobi last year means for our prospects going forward. So, there is no excuse for any delays.

Fufa can reset now by announcing the sacking of McKinstry, appointing a caretaker team of locals, and starting the search for a credible manager.

If Fufa is in any doubt about whether to do this, they need look no further than the Ghana Football Association (GFA) who at the start of 2020 sacked Kwesi Appiah despite a tenure record that was not very dissimilar to McKinstry’s – nine wins, five draws and six losses. It was a brutal cleanup of the entire coaching set up, induced by the side’s performances which the GFA said were unconvincing! Sounds familiar?

So, rather than allow the rot to fester, Fufa, like GFA, should do what is needed to reset the team and give it a fresh start. Without a plan for the future, we risk stagnation, in which a radar-less team gets trapped in a cycle of poor performances, dropping confidence, and stress.

And there has never been a better time to act. In Chan 2020, Fufa have the kind of crisis it should not put to waste, after all, McKinstry was recruited to deliver results. And yet here we are.

Nonetheless, as we lick our wounds, there will be no shortage of those calling for calm and Fufa may opt not to rock the boat pointing at this not being the time to panic. But if the debacle of Cameroon has taught us anything it’s that the players either didn’t get or follow instructions. And that is unacceptable. Besides calmness won’t be enough to stop the inertia. Nor will it stimulate a change in the kick and run shambles we saw this week.

We, therefore, need a complete overhaul of our philosophy. And that decision can only come from Fufa who ought to look at our underage teams for inspiration - some of the few things going well for us. That their success is due to the dedication of home-grown managers, should give us pause for thought.

But for now, our current performances and those responsible aren’t matters we can bluff our way through. Like I argued last week, the honeymoon is over for Jonathan McKinstry. And that is what Fufa needs to spell out to him in no uncertain terms.

