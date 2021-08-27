It’s Decision Day: Sseggona, Mbidde  pledge better Villa

Saturday August 28 2021
score01pix

Lawmaker Medard Sseggona and marketer Dennis Mbidde are the men on the ballot, with the former stronger in civil, political, and cultural leadership and the latter a good mobilizer and lifelong Villa fan. Photos | File

Summary

  • Pledges and more. Both presidential candidates will hope their manifesto sways the voters, with Sseggona counting on his freshness in the football administrative arena, and Mbidde pushing his strong history with the club to appeal to them 
Advertisement
By Andrew Mwanguhya
boss
By Denis Bbosa

SC Villa faithful will hope today starts the truest of new dawns after countless false ones as the club trustee members go to the polls to elect their first-ever president under the new community ownership model.

Lawmaker Medard Sseggona and marketer Dennis Mbidde are the men on the ballot, with the former stronger in civil, political, and cultural leadership and the latter a good mobilizer and lifelong Villa fan.

They have both lined up compelling manifestos that if the documents were to come to fruition, Villa would indeed be a better place.  

Yet, the next Villa leader will require more than rhetoric to reawaken the sleeping giants, who last won a league title in 2004, and have suffered painstaking governance and leadership cancers pre and post.

Beyond the suits
Away from the glittering manifestos, the characters of both challengers comes to the fore.

Mbidde, a jack of all trades and Villa fanatic, whose campaign slogan is Make Villa Strong Again, has been there, done it. Both bad and good.

Advertisement

His expertise in the marketing world is beyond reproach, but will need more than that to lead Villa. 
On the other side, Sseggona is the cunning lawyer coveted in the political circles but largely viewed as a novice in the sports fraternity.

The Busiro East legislator makes up for his delayed arrival in football administration with the composition of a seemingly competent executive that will take the team forward.
Mbidde’s executive is also blessed with corporates and football’s who-is-who, which puts him at the same pedestal.

The mode of voting - physical and online - promises to eliminate echoes of dissatisfaction amongst both camps.
Or so the club electoral commission will hope, especially after Mbidde camp complained of system jamming during registration, which he says could cost him votes.

A reported over 700 paid up members will cast their votes, with the registration exercise having closed on Wednesday.
Expectedly, both candidates have given priority to enhancement of financial revenue and discipline - cardinal issues that have dogged the Jogoos for ages.

Mbidde and Sseggona also have a grand promise of constructing a home for the club, and although that looks like a campaign push-play for now, it at least gives some hope to cling on.

Medard Sseggona | Lawyer

Born:   September 1, 1975
Education:   Mayungwe Primary  School, Entebbe  Parents SS, Caltec             Academy Makerere, Bachelor of Laws, Makerere University, Diploma in Legal Practice,  Law Development Centre 
Work:    Busiro East MP from 2011 -  todate
Managing partner at Lukwago and Co. Advocates since 2003

His executive
President:   Medard Sseggona
Senior VP:   Joseph Kizito, Uganda Communications Commission
First VP:    Baker Mugaino, Lands Ministry
Second VP:    Norbert Kazibwe, National Medical Stores

Members
Joseph Zirimmenya, Principal ICT officer in the  Ministry of ICT

Emmanuel Mugarura, Managing Director X3 Corporate Image
Brian Lwetutte, telecom and IT consultant
Dan Atwijukire, Kazo County legislator
Paul Kavuma, CEO Uganda Insurers Association 
Mariam Jumba, Managing  Director- Sheebah Establishments
Samuel Gabula Nadiope, Managing Consultant, FinchFirm Consult
Sim Katende, partner at Ssempeebwa Advocates
Herbert Edmund Ariko, Executive Secretary at Parliament

Sseggona’s manifesto

Building the club on principles of a community club.

Allocation and separation of powers and duties plus installing a facilitated administrative secretariat.

Building the club home with training pitches, offices and accomodation.

Setting up a formidable senior team plus a youth structure for future stars.

Undertaking strategies to generate more financial resources and income.

Rebuilding the club brand at international level.

Setting up strategies to return and acquire more club fans and supporters.

Dennis Mbidde | Marketer

Education    Went to St Mary’s Kisubi and Bopal University in  India.  He was once Villa vice president and Fufa third vice president (League).         He is a certified marketer         and has worked with URL         and UBC among other             companies

His executive
President    Denis Mbidde
Senior VP    Alexander Kibandama,  partner at Ortus Africa’s energy, mining and infrastructure practice
First VP    Daniel Bakaki, businessman
Second VP    Dr Robert Wangoola  Mandela 
Members
Alex Atuhaire, Award-winning investigative  journalist and editor 
 Martin Zziwa,    businessman
Brenda Kawuma, lawyer
 Christopher Mugyenyi,         businessman
Moses Mugisa, Senior             Software Engineer 
Lt Col Khasim , Nziraguhunga, Chief Operations Officer, Infinity         Computers i3c
David Agaba, Printing and Publishing Sales Personnel  and Marketeer
Martin Juuko, businessman 
Albert Citta, Chief             Technology Officer, MTN
Fred Turyatemba,             accountant
Simeone Bulezi Kawuma,         sales personnel  

Mbidde’s manifesto

  • Develop football in SC Villa through sponsorships, private sector, and other partners
  • Improve efficiency and professionalism at both local and continental competitions
  • Implement and adhere to the best governance and auditing practices
  • Invest in football infrastructure to own a green home and a club house.
  • Invest in youth and the future by reviving Villa academy
  • Introduce, develop and grow women’s football  
  • Venture into other sports disciplines like boxing, netball, among others
  • Create a learning environment to nature next stars in players and staff.
  • Cultivate a culture of discipline both on and off the pitch
  • Establish partnerships with Fufa and other continental governing bodies 

[email protected] ug. nationmedia.com

Advertisement