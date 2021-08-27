It’s Decision Day: Sseggona, Mbidde  pledge better Villa

By Andrew Mwanguhya More by this Author

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

SC Villa faithful will hope today starts the truest of new dawns after countless false ones as the club trustee members go to the polls to elect their first-ever president under the new community ownership model.

Lawmaker Medard Sseggona and marketer Dennis Mbidde are the men on the ballot, with the former stronger in civil, political, and cultural leadership and the latter a good mobilizer and lifelong Villa fan.

They have both lined up compelling manifestos that if the documents were to come to fruition, Villa would indeed be a better place.

Yet, the next Villa leader will require more than rhetoric to reawaken the sleeping giants, who last won a league title in 2004, and have suffered painstaking governance and leadership cancers pre and post.

Beyond the suits

Away from the glittering manifestos, the characters of both challengers comes to the fore.

Mbidde, a jack of all trades and Villa fanatic, whose campaign slogan is Make Villa Strong Again, has been there, done it. Both bad and good.

Advertisement

His expertise in the marketing world is beyond reproach, but will need more than that to lead Villa.

On the other side, Sseggona is the cunning lawyer coveted in the political circles but largely viewed as a novice in the sports fraternity.

The Busiro East legislator makes up for his delayed arrival in football administration with the composition of a seemingly competent executive that will take the team forward.

Mbidde’s executive is also blessed with corporates and football’s who-is-who, which puts him at the same pedestal.

The mode of voting - physical and online - promises to eliminate echoes of dissatisfaction amongst both camps.

Or so the club electoral commission will hope, especially after Mbidde camp complained of system jamming during registration, which he says could cost him votes.

A reported over 700 paid up members will cast their votes, with the registration exercise having closed on Wednesday.

Expectedly, both candidates have given priority to enhancement of financial revenue and discipline - cardinal issues that have dogged the Jogoos for ages.

Mbidde and Sseggona also have a grand promise of constructing a home for the club, and although that looks like a campaign push-play for now, it at least gives some hope to cling on.

Medard Sseggona | Lawyer

Born: September 1, 1975

Education: Mayungwe Primary School, Entebbe Parents SS, Caltec Academy Makerere, Bachelor of Laws, Makerere University, Diploma in Legal Practice, Law Development Centre

Work: Busiro East MP from 2011 - todate

Managing partner at Lukwago and Co. Advocates since 2003

His executive

President: Medard Sseggona

Senior VP: Joseph Kizito, Uganda Communications Commission

First VP: Baker Mugaino, Lands Ministry

Second VP: Norbert Kazibwe, National Medical Stores

Members

Joseph Zirimmenya, Principal ICT officer in the Ministry of ICT

Emmanuel Mugarura, Managing Director X3 Corporate Image

Brian Lwetutte, telecom and IT consultant

Dan Atwijukire, Kazo County legislator

Paul Kavuma, CEO Uganda Insurers Association

Mariam Jumba, Managing Director- Sheebah Establishments

Samuel Gabula Nadiope, Managing Consultant, FinchFirm Consult

Sim Katende, partner at Ssempeebwa Advocates

Herbert Edmund Ariko, Executive Secretary at Parliament

Sseggona’s manifesto

Building the club on principles of a community club.

Allocation and separation of powers and duties plus installing a facilitated administrative secretariat.

Building the club home with training pitches, offices and accomodation.

Setting up a formidable senior team plus a youth structure for future stars.

Undertaking strategies to generate more financial resources and income.

Rebuilding the club brand at international level.

Setting up strategies to return and acquire more club fans and supporters.

Dennis Mbidde | Marketer

Education Went to St Mary’s Kisubi and Bopal University in India. He was once Villa vice president and Fufa third vice president (League). He is a certified marketer and has worked with URL and UBC among other companies

His executive

President Denis Mbidde

Senior VP Alexander Kibandama, partner at Ortus Africa’s energy, mining and infrastructure practice

First VP Daniel Bakaki, businessman

Second VP Dr Robert Wangoola Mandela

Members

Alex Atuhaire, Award-winning investigative journalist and editor

Martin Zziwa, businessman

Brenda Kawuma, lawyer

Christopher Mugyenyi, businessman

Moses Mugisa, Senior Software Engineer

Lt Col Khasim , Nziraguhunga, Chief Operations Officer, Infinity Computers i3c

David Agaba, Printing and Publishing Sales Personnel and Marketeer

Martin Juuko, businessman

Albert Citta, Chief Technology Officer, MTN

Fred Turyatemba, accountant

Simeone Bulezi Kawuma, sales personnel

Mbidde’s manifesto

Develop football in SC Villa through sponsorships, private sector, and other partners

Improve efficiency and professionalism at both local and continental competitions

Implement and adhere to the best governance and auditing practices

Invest in football infrastructure to own a green home and a club house.

Invest in youth and the future by reviving Villa academy

Introduce, develop and grow women’s football

Venture into other sports disciplines like boxing, netball, among others

Create a learning environment to nature next stars in players and staff.

Cultivate a culture of discipline both on and off the pitch

Establish partnerships with Fufa and other continental governing bodies

[email protected] ug. nationmedia.com