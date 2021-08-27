It’s Decision Day: Sseggona, Mbidde pledge better Villa
Saturday August 28 2021
SC Villa faithful will hope today starts the truest of new dawns after countless false ones as the club trustee members go to the polls to elect their first-ever president under the new community ownership model.
Lawmaker Medard Sseggona and marketer Dennis Mbidde are the men on the ballot, with the former stronger in civil, political, and cultural leadership and the latter a good mobilizer and lifelong Villa fan.
They have both lined up compelling manifestos that if the documents were to come to fruition, Villa would indeed be a better place.
Yet, the next Villa leader will require more than rhetoric to reawaken the sleeping giants, who last won a league title in 2004, and have suffered painstaking governance and leadership cancers pre and post.
Beyond the suits
Away from the glittering manifestos, the characters of both challengers comes to the fore.
Mbidde, a jack of all trades and Villa fanatic, whose campaign slogan is Make Villa Strong Again, has been there, done it. Both bad and good.
His expertise in the marketing world is beyond reproach, but will need more than that to lead Villa.
On the other side, Sseggona is the cunning lawyer coveted in the political circles but largely viewed as a novice in the sports fraternity.
The Busiro East legislator makes up for his delayed arrival in football administration with the composition of a seemingly competent executive that will take the team forward.
Mbidde’s executive is also blessed with corporates and football’s who-is-who, which puts him at the same pedestal.
The mode of voting - physical and online - promises to eliminate echoes of dissatisfaction amongst both camps.
Or so the club electoral commission will hope, especially after Mbidde camp complained of system jamming during registration, which he says could cost him votes.
A reported over 700 paid up members will cast their votes, with the registration exercise having closed on Wednesday.
Expectedly, both candidates have given priority to enhancement of financial revenue and discipline - cardinal issues that have dogged the Jogoos for ages.
Mbidde and Sseggona also have a grand promise of constructing a home for the club, and although that looks like a campaign push-play for now, it at least gives some hope to cling on.
Medard Sseggona | Lawyer
Born: September 1, 1975
Education: Mayungwe Primary School, Entebbe Parents SS, Caltec Academy Makerere, Bachelor of Laws, Makerere University, Diploma in Legal Practice, Law Development Centre
Work: Busiro East MP from 2011 - todate
Managing partner at Lukwago and Co. Advocates since 2003
His executive
President: Medard Sseggona
Senior VP: Joseph Kizito, Uganda Communications Commission
First VP: Baker Mugaino, Lands Ministry
Second VP: Norbert Kazibwe, National Medical Stores
Members
Joseph Zirimmenya, Principal ICT officer in the Ministry of ICT
Emmanuel Mugarura, Managing Director X3 Corporate Image
Brian Lwetutte, telecom and IT consultant
Dan Atwijukire, Kazo County legislator
Paul Kavuma, CEO Uganda Insurers Association
Mariam Jumba, Managing Director- Sheebah Establishments
Samuel Gabula Nadiope, Managing Consultant, FinchFirm Consult
Sim Katende, partner at Ssempeebwa Advocates
Herbert Edmund Ariko, Executive Secretary at Parliament
Sseggona’s manifesto
Building the club on principles of a community club.
Allocation and separation of powers and duties plus installing a facilitated administrative secretariat.
Building the club home with training pitches, offices and accomodation.
Setting up a formidable senior team plus a youth structure for future stars.
Undertaking strategies to generate more financial resources and income.
Rebuilding the club brand at international level.
Setting up strategies to return and acquire more club fans and supporters.
Dennis Mbidde | Marketer
Education Went to St Mary’s Kisubi and Bopal University in India. He was once Villa vice president and Fufa third vice president (League). He is a certified marketer and has worked with URL and UBC among other companies
His executive
President Denis Mbidde
Senior VP Alexander Kibandama, partner at Ortus Africa’s energy, mining and infrastructure practice
First VP Daniel Bakaki, businessman
Second VP Dr Robert Wangoola Mandela
Members
Alex Atuhaire, Award-winning investigative journalist and editor
Martin Zziwa, businessman
Brenda Kawuma, lawyer
Christopher Mugyenyi, businessman
Moses Mugisa, Senior Software Engineer
Lt Col Khasim , Nziraguhunga, Chief Operations Officer, Infinity Computers i3c
David Agaba, Printing and Publishing Sales Personnel and Marketeer
Martin Juuko, businessman
Albert Citta, Chief Technology Officer, MTN
Fred Turyatemba, accountant
Simeone Bulezi Kawuma, sales personnel
Mbidde’s manifesto
- Develop football in SC Villa through sponsorships, private sector, and other partners
- Improve efficiency and professionalism at both local and continental competitions
- Implement and adhere to the best governance and auditing practices
- Invest in football infrastructure to own a green home and a club house.
- Invest in youth and the future by reviving Villa academy
- Introduce, develop and grow women’s football
- Venture into other sports disciplines like boxing, netball, among others
- Create a learning environment to nature next stars in players and staff.
- Cultivate a culture of discipline both on and off the pitch
- Establish partnerships with Fufa and other continental governing bodies
