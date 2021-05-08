It’s Kobs title to lose after five-year drought

By Deus Bugembe More by this Author

Betway Kobs host Stanbic Black Pirates with the Nile Special Premiership title at stake. Either side can be crowned champions this evening, while Heathens, too, will be out do enough against Rhinos and hope Pirates deny Kobs that point on top of failing to collect maximum points – helping them defend their title.

After eight rounds of play, Kobs lead with 38 points, Pirates are second with 35, while Heathens sit third on 34.

Kobs need a point to get a first league title since 2016, even a losing bonus point can finish the job on 39 with the healthiest points’ difference.

Pirates need five points to take them to 40 to win it. Heathens must beat Rhinos with a bonus point and a big margin, while Kobs pick nothing against Pirates.

It would place both Heathens and Pirates on 39 points, with Kobs on 38. Tied on 39 points, it would then go down to the better points scored difference.

“We’ve never met Pirates on the last day with a league title at stake but we’ve been playing each game as a final and this is just another final,” said Brian Asaba, who is yet to lift the league title as Kobs captain since taking over in 2017.

It is the kind of last day to keep fans at the edge of their seats.

Kobs have bossed the season with a dominant pack that has grit and experience. Brian Odong, Faraji Odugo, Collin Kimbowa and Saul Kivumbi are front rows with Cranes caps who will give their less experienced Pirates counterparts in Alema Ruhweza, Ivan Kabagambe and Nathan Bwanbale a tough day at work.

The same applies to Kobs second rowers in Emmanuel Ecodu, Robert Aziku, Arthur Mpande and Mike Otto.

Without Kelvin Balagadde and Desire Ayera, the Pirates’ backrow loses the robustness on top of their defensive ability.

Frank Kidega, Abel Agum, Ivan Cadri and Humphrey Tashobya will have to match the other pack both in open play at the set pieces especially at the scrum.

Pirates’ scrum was not at its best against Hippos, the latter’s coach Robert Seguya advised Pirates to play quick ball rugby or else Kobs’ pack would have a field day.

Kobs also have the best offence with over 150 points posted in their last two games, something Pirates must keep in mind whenever they lose the ball.

Both backlines are missing key names that left for South Africa solidarity camp on Thursday with the Rugby Sevens Cranes. Kobs are without Joseph Aredo, Ian Munyani, James Odongo and Adrian Kasito, while Pirates have to do without Isaac Massanganzira, Timothy Kisiga and Solomon Okia.

The backlines look even without the Sevens stars and that’s where Ivan Magomu can spur on Pirates by playing in the right places while moving that ball as soon as he gets it from his scrumhalf Stephen Alul or Conrad Wanyama.

“If we can control the game and get it played in positions that favour us, then maybe we have a chance,” said Magomu.

Fred Mudoola and Davis Kyewalabye have made many right calls to put Kobs in its current position but substitution play a big role on how games pan out.

Pirates coach Bobby Musinguzi too will be wary of the Kobs’ strong bench that can get them over the line.

Rugby Premier League

TODAY | 4pm

Kobs vs. Pirates

Buffaloes vs. Warriors

Heathens vs. Rhinos

Impis vs. Rams

Hippos vs. Mongers

Last five league winners

2016 Kobs

2017 Heathens

2018 Pirates

2019 Heathens

2020 Heathens

2021 ?

