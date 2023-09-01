It’s Pirates’ title to lose

Over the years, Stanbic Black Pirates have slowly but steadily established themselves as one of the three phases of the local rugby powerhouses.

The Bweyogerere side was formed in 1996 but had to wait until 2007 to win their first major trophy – the Uganda Cup.

For years, the team struggled as perennial bridesmaids tailing Heathens and Kobs until 2018 when they finally got the monkey off their back by winning both the premiership and national sevens in a rare fete.

The league champions are a step closer to replicating that form this weekend away in Jinja when they take to the field for the Kyabazinga Sevens in the final leg of the national seven circuits.

They lead the table with 112 points, while Heathens and Kobs follow at a distance with 101 and 99, respectively.

Quick start

The Sea Robbers' advantage was their blistering start to the season, where they won their opening legs in Jinja and Kitgum before Heathens upstaged them at their own Rujumba edition at Kings Park.

They surrendered the lead to Kobs, who eliminated them in the quarterfinal of the Tooro Sevens but repaid in the same currency at Kyadondo to regain control a week later.

The Walukuba Barbarians bruised the Marvin Odong-coached side to snatch the Mileke Border Sevens leg off their hands a fortnight ago. That, however, had little effect as they kept a healthy 12-point gap with Kobs going into the final leg.

Easy job

Pirates need to reach at least the semifinal to be crowned at Bugembe but coach Odong wants his side to add the cherry on the cake by winning it.

“All the permutations aside, we want to go and win the circuit,” Odong told SCORE.

“We’re in no celebratory mood yet because our target is to go all the way and pick the maximum points from the tournament [in Bugembe],” he reasserted.

Kobs can only win if they win the leg and Pirates finish below the top five, while Heathens’ only chance is if they win and the table leaders fail to qualify for the Main Cup quarterfinal.

Heathens are the record 11-time champions but last won it ten years ago, while Kobs have won six times, with five of them coming in the last seven seasons. Buffaloes, Impis, Pirates and Jinja Hippos have won one title each. Hippos are the defending champion for both the Kyabazinga Sevens and national titles.

In the ladies' race, Pirates’ sister club, Black Pearls, need to check Avengers to be crowned champions.

Previous winners of the National Rugby 7s

2001- Heathens

2002- Heathens

2003- Heathens

2004- Heathens

2005- Heathens

2006- KOBs

2007- Heathens

2008- Heathens

2009- Heathens

2010- Impis

2011- Heathens

2012- Heathens

2013- Heathens

2014 Buffaloes

2015- KOBs

2016- KOBs

2017- KOBs

2018- Pirates

2019-KOBs

2020- Cancelled due to Covid-19

2021- KOBs

2022- Jinja Hippos

Winners of the six circuits

Stone City 7s (Jinja) – Pirates

Kitgum 7s – Pirates

Rujumba 7s – Heathens

Tooro 7s – Kobs

Kyadondo 7s – Heathens