Journeyman Zirintusa offers Eagles wings

For the first time in a while, Express will not entirely bank on skipper Allan Kayiwa for goals when they visit Fufa Big League side Adjumani on Saturday in the Stanbic Uganda Cup quarterfinals.

Kayiwa now has a partner in crime in form of veteran forward Boban Zirintusa who has literally lifted the goal scoring burden off his shoulders in the last six matches.

After going 11 matches without victory in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League, Kayiwa and Zirintusa teamed up to sink Onduparaka in the 4-1 win at Wankulukuku.

The former grabbed a brace while the latter scored a header before Marvin Oshaba sealed the triumph for James Odoch's 10th placed club.

The double impact continued against free-falling Bul when Zirintusa headed in Kayiwa's corner on 11 minutes before Anwar Ntege sealed the Red Eagles' 2-1 victory in Njeru.

Zirintusa, a free agent January acquisition from Mtibwa Sugar (Tanzania) was hitting the ground running at Wankulukuku.

He endeared himself further to the Express faithful when he bagged a brace in the Uganda Cup round of 16 one-sided 4-0 inhalation of Paidha Black Angels at Wankulukuku.

With four goals in six matches, he has been an instant redeemer of sorts at Wankulukuku and he promises more.

Kayiwa connection

Kayiwa has scored nine of the 20 goals that Express have managed in the league and Zirintusa's arrival couldn't have come at a better moment.

"When Express contacted me to sign a six-month contract after my time at Mtibwa had elapsed, I didn't know they found difficulties in finding goals.

"I want to help them score more goals for the period I will be with them," Zirintusa told Score.

If anything, the lanky forward brings in the aerial threat that has missed since the departure of Congolese forward Eric Kambale to Sudan in July last year.

His two goals against Paidha were also headers, and one set up by Kayiwa which points to their blossoming chemistry.

"I know know what the team is fighting for (winning a 11th Uganda Cup trophy) and working with the likes of Kayiwa and having a positive attitude, we believe it is mission possible," he added.

Prodigal son

Over 12 years ago, tongues wagged about a teenage prodigy that scored goals for fun and played about three forward positions comfortably.

Then, Zirintusa was arriving on the scene with a generation crop that included Steven Bengo, Ronald Muganga, Benjamin Ochan, Yassin Mugabi, Kizito Luwagga and Yudah Mugalu.

Some have since retired but Zirintusa pushes on and harbours ambitions of playing for the national team again.

"I have played at Vipers, Busoga United, Polokwane (South Africa), Dynamos (Zimbabwe), Buildcon FC (Zambia), Coffee (Ethiopia), Mtibwa Sugar (Tanzania) and had short stints in India, Cyprus and Turkey.

" I still feel motivated to push on for bigger things and that implies I must work my socks off at Express now to get the next suitor abroad," he added.

At Express, he has relegated forwards Oshaba, Ntege, Ivan Mayanja and Joseph Akwandanaho to the periphery with match winning performances.

Odoch, seeking salvation here after an indecent run in the league, will hope his newest riffle fires him past surprise package Adjumani TC that have largely banked on home fan base to storm the last eight.

Adjumani TC occupies the 15th slot with 22 points in the Fufa Big League.

Stanbic Uganda Cup

Quarterfinals

Saturday, 3pm

Adjumani TC vs. Express, Adjumani P/S

Sunday, 3pm