Julius Ssekitoleko is doing what he must

Following his deportation from Japan, Ugandan weightlifter Julius Ssekitoleko was met by Airport Security who whisked him off to jail in Kampala to reflect on the shame his actions had visited upon the nation.

Hardcore criminals have gotten better receptions than this. And yet Julius Ssekitoleko’s only offense was to act in the interest of his wellbeing and in the best way he knew how.

The public in general and specifically the sporting fraternity, ranging from former footballers like Jackson Mayanja to current Olympians like Halimah Nakaayi, have all united in their support for Julius and have called for empathy and his immediate release.

On the other hand, the authorities are unimpressed. They feel Julius must have maintained some dignity in his actions; and that if he was desperate, he must have consulted.

But this is a very strange moral zone the authorities are attempting to build around Julius Ssekitoleko’s story. The very system that holds him to a high ethical standard is unable to provide for him. He is deep in debt and unable to pay his rent. Forget honour, where is the dignity in that?

All this while he must cope with a wife, a kid on the way, and a mother who is probably dependent on him. Should we be surprised that he is trying alternatives even if those may bring upon us a collective national shame - whatever that is?

I need to put it on record though, that I believe using the Olympics as a springboard to vanish into other countries, is to subject future competitors to the ridicule of being denied visas because immigration thinks all that Ugandans do is run for life and not for medals. But I am also realistic enough to acknowledge that vanishing is the best shot men like Julius Ssekitoleko have.

Here is a man who dutifully returned home from the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games when most of his teammates vanished without a trace. It was to poverty and unfulfilled dreams he came back to. He very well knows success is not guaranteed for those who run, after all isn’t Kassim Ouma broke again. But also knows neither is it for those who stay, himself being a case in point. So, he has taken his shot.

And if that still didn’t work out all he needs is understanding and not debriefing from some clueless highbrowed government official who is keen to preach about discourteous behaviour, national shame, the abuse of government benevolence, and the undermining of the ministry responsible for sports.

And maybe that is the catch. It appears the authorities are more concerned about their image than Ssekitoleko’s attempt at changing his dire circumstances. This comes off as totally dishonest because Julius Ssekitoleko is not alone. For sportsmen especially, this country is or was home to many people who just went for sporting events and vanished. It happens to be a national sickness and the authorities should be concerned that they haven’t yet prescribed a national cure for it.

In the meantime, Juluis Ssekitoleko still needs to feed and put a roof over the heads of his family. And in between all that, he must find the time to train and get another shot at the sport he loves and one for which he is the country’s ambassador.

Therefore, this is hardly the time for lectures on conduct from the Commissioner of Physical Education and Sports, the Rev Canon Duncan Mugumya. Right now, for Julius Ssekitoleko, and at this time of desperate want, action surpasses modesty. He did what he had to so let us all move on.

Email: banturakim@gmail.com

Twitter: @MBanturaki