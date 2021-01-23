Juruni expects Silverbacks to leave lasting impression

By ELVIS SENONO More by this Author

September 28, 2014 is a day that remains etched in Ugandan basketball history. It was the day a raucous, fully packed crowd at the Lugogo Indoor Arena united, backed by King Saha’s hit “Mulirwana” to rally the national basketball team Silverbacks past neighbours Rwanda.

The 69-61 victory ensured Uganda finished second in the Fiba Africa Zone V Championship behind Egypt and seal a first appearance at the AfroBasket championship in 2015.

Earlier, the Silverbacks’ compatriots, the Gazelles, helped by Claire Lamunnu’s 24 points, had beaten Kenya 64-61 to rise from the bottom of the three-team ladies event that included Egypt to the summit.

Two of the heroes of that tournament and some of the country’s best ever players Stephen Omony and Henry Malinga played a major part with the latter describing the feat as “a new beginning.”

Omony, who led with 25 points, described the day as a “moment that makes us learn to believe in ourselves and keep pushing.”

The country has since gone on to feature at the subsequent AfroBasket edition in 2017 and are primed to make a third successive appearance going into the final qualifier next month.

As the Silverbacks prepare at the Africa Bible University for the qualifier due in Monastir, Tunisia, coach Mandy Juruni was drawn to the impact a third straight appearance could have on the game domestically.

“Ever since we started this journey in 2014, we have experienced a lot of good things as a country and (personally as) coach,” said Juruni, who was head coach in 2014.

“I see a lot of progress, especially the men’s team I’ve been with for the last six years. Being at the last two AfroBasket has been a very good thing for our basketball. I hope that has inspired young players to work hard, to be in the team and be on that international stage.

“As a coach, we’re very proud of what we’ve achieved so far. This has been done collectively as a team, national team committee, the federation and, of course, the teams where these players come from.”

Only captain Jimmy Enabu and Ben Komakech remain standing from the 2014 team.

Several youngsters are knocking on the door. Fayed Bbale, Ivan Muhwezi, Innocent Ochera, Titus Odeke Lual and Peter Obleng are also trying to state their claim having been dropped in the lead up to the previous qualifier.

Silverbacks squad of local based players

Jimmy Enabu City Oilers

Tonny Drileba City Oilers

Joseph Ikong City Oilers

Benjamin Komakech City Oilers

James Okello City Oilers

Titus Odeke Lual UCU Canons

Stanley Mugerwa Warriors

Innocent Ochera JKL Dolphins

Fayed Bbale UCU Canons

Ceaser Kizito Sharing Youth

Ivan Muwhezi City Oilers

Peter Obleng KIU Titans

