Kabendela  eyes victory  over Prisons

Asinah Kabendela has made herself a name in the national netball league. The Makindye Weyonje player is currently leading the shooters list with 285 goals ahead of Police’s Specioza Namukose and Stella Oyella of NIC, who boast of 251 and 215 goals, respectively.

Kabendela has helped her team to their previous three wins, a performance that has helped Makindye Weyonje side maintain a second place behind defending champions NIC.

The team will today face giants Prisons and Kabendela is expecting a brilliant performance against the wardens.

“We expect a win against Prisons because we have put in a lot of effort,” she said.

Makindye Weyonje had earlier beaten KBK on Saturday before securing a 54-39 win against Uganda X Luwero in the fixture played on Wednesday at their home ground in Kibuli.

The Weyonje side has only fallen to leaders NIC in the first round of the league.

Her strength

Kabendela joined Makindye Weyonje in 2019 and this is her first debut season in the league after the 2020 season was called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She was first summoned to the U-21 netball team, the She Pearls, in 2020 for the Fiji Youth World Cup which was also called off.

The former Buddo SS and Luyanzi College student was spotted by national team coaches during school competitions.

Her good performance in the national netball league earned her a call to the She Cranes team that was preparing for the Netball Pent Series and Africa Netball Championship last month.

However, the shooter did not make the final team as she could not compete against seasoned players.



The 22-year-old, a Bachelor of Business Computing first year student at Makerere University Business School (Mubs), says being summoned and dropped from the She Cranes team gave her reason to work harder.

“I believe the coaches saw that the other shooters were better than me. However, this gave me reason to work even harder. I want to prove to them that I am very good,” she said.

Kabendela, who dreams of playing professional netball, idolises She Cranes and Surrey Storm shooter Peace Proscovia. As a shooter, Kabendela does 500 shots daily to improve on her prowess.

“I want to play professional netball. I have a good height and I am hardworking. I work at improving my shooting prowess daily,” said Kabendela, who also plays basketball for KCCA.

Her start

Kabendela started playing netball in secondary school but her landmark was in 2018 when she joined Luyanzi College in Senior Five.

The team won the National Novices, Nabagereka Buganda Cup, emerged third in Umea games before a third place finish at the Feassa games in Rwanda.

A year later she joined Buddo SS in her senior six where she also participated in Feassa games. The team emerged second in Arusha, Tanzania.

Makindye Weyonje head coach Jesse Asiimwe who also coached Kabendela at Luyanzi College and Buddo SS says Kabendela is a promising player.

“Kabendela is a good structure, she is a quick learner and has a love for netball. I believe she is a good player and will achieve much in netball,” he said.

At a glance

Asinah Kabendela