Kabendela  eyes victory  over Prisons

Big dreams. Kabendela has scored 285 goals for Weyonje in the netball league and turns her shooting prowess against giants Prisons today. PHOTO / ISMAIL KEZAALA

By  Regina Nalujja

What you need to know:

  • Kabendela has helped her team to their previous three wins, a performance that has helped Makindye Weyonje side maintain a second place behind defending champions NIC.

Asinah Kabendela has made herself a name in the national netball league. The Makindye Weyonje player is currently leading the shooters list with 285 goals ahead of Police’s Specioza Namukose and Stella Oyella of NIC, who boast of 251 and 215 goals, respectively.

