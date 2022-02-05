Kabendela hopes for more goals against Prisons

The shooter. Kabendela has been in terrific form in front of the rim where she has scored 410 goals. PHOTO / ISMAIL KEZAALA

By  Regina Nalujja  &  Precious Ampeire

What you need to know:

  • Weyonje fell to a more resilient KCCA side 40-38 on Wednesday and Kabendela, who is currently the league top scorer with 410 goals, says the team did all they could against the former who proved a better side.

Makindye Weyonje shooter Asinah Kabendela will leave everything on the court in Luzira in today’s game against Prisons.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.