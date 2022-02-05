Kabendela hopes for more goals against Prisons

Makindye Weyonje shooter Asinah Kabendela will leave everything on the court in Luzira in today’s game against Prisons.

Weyonje fell to a more resilient KCCA side 40-38 on Wednesday and Kabendela, who is currently the league top scorer with 410 goals, says the team did all they could against the former who proved a better side.

“I will not say that we did poorly but I think we have worked to our best. Unfortunately, KCCA proved a better side than us,” she said.

Kabendela believes that their quest to be in the top three in the league is firmly on and they are looking forward to exert more effort against Uganda Prisons. Weyonje are in the fourth place on the log with 16 points.

“The Wardens are more mature and experienced than us but we stand a chance of winning against them given our hard work and persistence. We are going to improve our ball handling and coordination to see that we shoot more goals,” she said.

Meanwhile Prisons captain Lilian Ajio says their team is not one to be trifled with. Prisons have won three consecutive games in the second round of the league.

Despite the fact that their shooting levels are still wanting, the She Cranes defender says they are determined to maintain their unbeaten run in the second round of the league.