Prime

Kabuye seeks to unlock his potential

Adnan Kabuye. 

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • Kabuye’s next mission is to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics after ranking behind Atuhaire for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Adnan Kabuye is set to join the ever growing list of Ugandan swimmers moving abroad to enhance their potential and academics.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.