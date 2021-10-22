Kagimu raring to tax Masry in Egypt

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

For URA’s little magician Shafik Kagimu, conjuring another monumental away win in the Caf Confederation Cup, this time over Al Masry tonight in Alexandria, would be special as he returns to the fold after a Covid-19 layoff.

Kagimu is still hurt that he didn’t get a chance to watch live his colleagues battle to a 0-0 draw with the Egyptians at St Mary’s Stadium-Kitende.

After completing his five-day recovery period, alongside nine colleagues, the skipper is dreaming of getting back to his commanding best in the return leg - just like he engineered the 3-1 mauling of Ethiopian Coffee in Addis Ababa last month.

He scored and assisted in that historic victory and now says he is getting stronger and hungrier to make up for the lost time.

“Allah is great. We managed to return to normal training on Wednesday after returning negative results. The coaches have studied Al Masry and I trust they will give us the best approach in Egypt,” the Uganda Cranes playmaker revealed.

Having established a formidable reputation as one of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League’s most creative players, Kagimu is expected to unlock the hosts’ defensive puzzle supplying ammunition to returning forwards Steven Mukwala, Viane Ssekajugo and Cromwell Rwothomio.

Kagimu insists he and his troops will not allow their focus to be deflected when the match gets underway but rather press for that away goal.

And the deft midfielder, whose talismanic role was excellently executed by Ivan Sserubiri and Saidi Kyeyune in his absence, reveals he was hugely excited by the prospect of pushing for the group stages and was prepared for a tough assignment that lies ahead.

Timbe hinted at keeping his backline of Ashraf Mandela, Derrick Ndahiro, Najib Fesali and Huud Mulikyi intact as well as rewarding Kyeyune and Paul Mbowa’s indifatigable display in the midfield in the first leg.Any goalscoring draw will take the tax collectors 180 minutes away from the lucrative group stages.

Chaâbani restless

Al Masry Tunisian head coach Moïne Chaâbani,40, was hired to deliver instant success.

The Port-Said based side missed a penalty after just 18 minutes through Amr Moussa, before Farid Shawky hit the post on 25 minutes.

They also should have conceded six minutes later but they were bailed out by the woodwork.

Al Masry have participated in last four consecutive Caf Confederation Cup and are craving to make it to the later stages despite finishing the Egyptian Premier League season in fifth place last season before they hired Chaabani.

Match Officials

Referee Mogos Tsegay ERI

1st Assist Michael Eyobel ERI

2nd Assist Youannes Tewelde ERI

4th Official Zekarias Yonas ERI