Kajoba backs Kiwanuka for Vipers

Following his sudden exit from the Vipers hot seat, Fred Kajoba has praised his successor Paul Kiwanuka’s coaching credentials and believes he has what it takes to become the Venoms permanent manager.

Since May 31, when Kajoba startlingly threw in the towel, his long-time subordinate has presided over one match – the 2-0 ouster of SC Villa in the Uganda Cup quarterfinal return leg at Bombo – and he looked commanding.

“I don’t begrudge anyone at Vipers and Lawrence Mulindwa (club president) remains my close friend. I wish them well because I made my decision to stay with the Uganda Cranes and I don’t regret it at all,” Kajoba, who won the league trophy last season, said.

He has since kept in regular contact with Kiwanuka and followed the SC Villa win on TV.

“He (Kiwanuka) has kept the team intact like I left them. I believe he has what it takes to win the remaining four games,” he said.

After hosting beleaguered Onduparaka this afternoon at St Mary’s Stadium, the reigning StarTimes Uganda Premier league kings take on Bul, Police and Kyetume.

“Kiwanuka did extremely well when I left him in charge of Bright Stars last season and he can do the same for this specific task. Vipers have good players and he knows how to handle them,” Kajoba said.

The four-time league winners are two points adrift of leaders Express, who visit Wakiso Giants tomorrow. Vipers will go top with victory over coach-less Caterpillars that have just axed Joseph Mutyaba – their third tactician this season.

“Getting the permanent job will be down to God’s mercy and hard work. We have seen coaches that deliver trophies and are immediately shown the exit,” said Kiwanuka.

“My focus is winning the remaining games and hope URA and Express falter.”

Kiwanuka said the players are fully behind him and he is ready to leave a mark.

Former KCCA manager Mike Mutebi and Tooro United boss Edward Golola have been tipped for the same post.

At Fufa Technical Centre-Njeru, URA coach Sam Ssimbwa will be hoping for an easy ride at Busoga United that is still flirting with relegation.

dbbosa@ug.nationmedia.com