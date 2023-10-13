Kampala Queens dare challengers

There is a weird ring to saying that a star-studded side like Kampala Queens are up against odds as the 2023/24 season of the Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) starts on Saturday.

But the FWSL, which is the rebranded top flight league in its fourth edition, is a competition that no previous champion has got anywhere close to defending.

After their 2021 season triumph, Lady Doves looked to have a partnership in Riticia Nabbosa and Fazila Ikwaput that no other side could crack. They even enhanced their reputation further by finishing third in the Cecafa region Caf Champions League Qualifiers.

But these regional competitions open players’ eyes. Lady Doves lost some of their defenders to pastures anew while there was also a change in the dugout that left them struggling in the 2022 FWSL season. They were nearly relegated.

Enter 2022 champions She Corporate. The success of the Nakawa side attracted thousands of fans to the women’s game, they got almost any player they wanted for the Champions League qualifiers and it looked like they were destined to dominate for years.

Such was their attraction that coach Charles Ayiekoh, a notable figure in the men’s game, could not turn down the opportunity to lead them to the continental qualifiers, where they finished runners up.

But Ayiekoh stayed in Tanzania with Simba Queens and for the 2022/23 season, coach Hassan Isa could hardly name the same 11 for two consecutive games. Isa’s players kept getting opportunities to play elsewhere and there was no stopping them.

She Corporate was eventually relegated to the second tier Fufa Women Elite League (FWEL).

Kampala Queens (KQ) have a squad that is probably better than what Lady Doves and She Corporate presented to defend their titles.

Yet cracks opened in it even before they could lift last season’s title. In the last month’s there was talk of favouritism from then coach Hamza Lutalo and he was eventually let go over what reports claimed was player power.

When they went into the Champions League, KQ under Charles Ssenyange and with players signed from rivals Kawempe Muslim and Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) – Lubaga, did not even make it past the group stages.

However, KQ have had two of the best resources one can ask for in football; money and time.

In the last two seasons, the league resumed a few weeks after the Champions League qualifiers. But Ssenyange has had about two months to put the expensively assembled squad together for a title defence. Also the new regulations that allow for double licencing of young players mean that KQ’s heavy squad can kept active better than was the case last season.

“Our budget for transfers is about Shs5m but we are competing with a side (KQ) that hands that to players as sign-on fees and even puts them,” one club president told Score.

UMHS tired of bridesmaid tag

KQ’s influence on the local game has, however, started to take shape. UMHS coach Rogers Nkugwa claims that one of the reasons he was convinced to return to the Fufa Women Cup winners after a stint at Asubo-Gafford last season, is that the club will “put players on monthly wages and increase match allowances.”

“We have finished second and third, sent players to the national teams so we can no longer make excuses. We need to win the league and that is why we have been in camp for close to two and a half months.

"We analyzed why we lost the title last season, where we had a good first round but a very poor second. We won most of our games in the first halves too and lost many games in the second halves, which means that players were not well conditioned to finish matches,” Nkugwa said.

He lost Esther Namusoke, Catherine Nagadya and Patience Nabulobi to KQ but says he has replaced them with “equally good but maybe less experienced” players in Sharon Kanyiginya and Ruth Nyakato from Tooro Queens and Nabirah Nakitto from Lady Doves respectively.

Kawempe taking it one game at a time

Kawempe, which leaped over UMHS to finish second last season, are also looking to bed in new talent after KQ took Samalie Nakacwa, Shakirah Nyinagahirwa and Hadijah Nandago on loan till January while Aisha Nantongo also moved to Aalborg in Denmark.

Nakacawa will probably be replaced in-house by national U-20 team fullback Sharifah Nakimera or Halima Kampi, who has found solace in defence after years of trying to make it as a forward.

Mary Kabaculezi signed from Tooro Queens can, according to Kawempe assistant coach Moses Nkata, emulate Nyinagahirwa’s goal scoring abilities. They will also look in-house to replace Nandago while the experienced Yudaya Nakayenze is returning from the USA soon to give much needed leadership in defence.

“Every season we look to build but before we can even think of trophies, we want to play well. We believe that if we play the way we want to, then positive things can happen for us,” Nkata said.

Doves, Asubo want top three finish

Masindi-based side Lady Doves are also trying to manage their expectations. Newly appointed coach Jessy Lukoki has, according to club chief executive officer Scovia Angeyango, been “tasked to improve the club’s performance and redefine the team’s identity on and off pitch.”

They have signed Winnie Nabbaale from She Corporate, raided Tooro Queens for Ciccy Kabarwani, Jinja SS for Joan Nankya Tusiime, Olila for Cecilia Apiding and Siporosa Amoding and also got Tanzanian nationals; Marsha Omary from Fountain Gate, Dablat Omar from Mbagala Queens and Mwanaid Idd Kassim from Tigers.

A closer discussion with the club’s long serving publicist and last season’s team manager Godfrey Nsingirwe revealed that the required improved club performance is “a top three finish.”

Asubo also believe that should be the minimum target after surviving relegation last season.

“It will not be easy but most of our players grew last season and I believe they can get even better,” club founder Henry Barungi said as he revealed Stephanie Kisakye as coach this season.

Fourth place can do for Makerere

For Makerere University, coach Fred Ndawula believes a small step forward could cut it for them this season. They finished 5th last season, level on 22 points with Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals but were closer to relegated She Corporate on 20 points than third placed UMHS on 28.

“Last season was for us to get our tests against everyone and we did that. We believe that we can only polish and start a road to perfection this season,” Ndawula said.

Can Nankya inspire UCU?

Shadia Nankya has used her time with the national team to recover the confidence and fitness she had lost trying to recover from a long-term leg injury.

She played as a striker for UCU at the start of her recovery in the second half of the 2022/23 season but defending for the national team means she is ready.

Many national team fans wanted to see her centre-back partnership with UCU teammate Bridget Nabisaalu but the latter was deemed an intelligent but slow player. Unfortunately, that might not happen at club level too as Nabisaalu is leaving the club. She joins Ashiat Nakuggwa and Sharon Nadunga – both in the USA – in the departures leaving Sandra Kisakye to lead the attack.

Coach Christian Magoba has signed Peace Aloyo from Rines to replace Nabisaalu. Ritah Adero signed from St. Noa School will miss the first two games through injury while Mercy Amoding from Mukono Parents School cannot start the season until she finishes her secondary school examinations.

“There are five others but they have to be first cleared by the federation,” Magoba shared.

“But we have prepared as much as we can and are ready to start the season. We are a team that works together and thus bound to succeed regardless of the cumbersome circumstances that may arise.”

More will be demanded of Rines

Speaking of the national team, Aminah Nababi’s cameo home appearance that unsuccessfully kept Uganda in the Women Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) tie against Algeria is still fresh in minds.

Many will now look at her club Rines with closer interest going forward. The U-20 national team has also used the services of Patricia Nanyanzi and Eva Nagayi among others.

Rines have in the past played the first round with no pressure and then pushed hard in the second round to avoid the drop. With stronger opponents this season and growing reputations in their squad, the demands will be more.

Walking in Vipers shoes

Social media was taken by surprise on Tuesday when the newly promoted Wakiso Hills sent out their match promotional poster that showed they would charge Shs10,000 per match.

Backers of the post, rather than defend the quality of the football their side hope to show, claimed they were taking fans to one of the best facilities in St. Mary’s Kitende.

Wakiso, in June, partnered with Vipers after Caf regulations demanding that men’s clubs start to promote a women’s side came into force ahead of the season’s continental season.

Vipers director Lawrence Mulindwa only trades in the currency of success and he will demand it of anyone who affiliates with him. But it is still hard to trace his direct involvement in Wakiso affairs. If he can be convinced early to throw his full weight behind the club, Wakiso will undoubtedly be a force to reckon with this season.

She Maroons lessons

The old belief is that you need to score goals to survive relegation. In their first season in the topflight in 2022, Maroons struggled to do this even though their defending was commendable. They paid with relegation.

Last season (2022/23) in the FWEL, they seemed to have addressed their lack of goals as they scored 59 goals to regain topflight status.

While at it they also played four FWSL sides in the Women Cup and beat three of them – only losing to UMHS in the finals. The Luzira-based side now has to show they have actually improved, learned their lessons and were not just pumped up for the odd Cup game.

"We are working hard as a team to ensure we remain in the league this time round," their goalkeeper and last season's FWEL best custodian Proscovia Adong, said.

If the ambitions promoted by each team are anything to go by, then we are headed for an intriguing women's football season.

FUFA WOMEN SUPER LEAGUE 2023/24

SATURDAY, 10AM

UCU Lady Cardinals vs. Lady Doves, Mukono

SUNDAY, 10AM

Kampala Queens vs. Uganda Martyrs, Lugogo

Wakiso Hills vs. Makerere University, St. Mary’s Kitende

Asubo Gafford vs. She Maroons, Kampala Quality Kisaasi