Kampala Queens give coaches no chance

The hardest thing to figure out in women’s football right now is what Kampala Queens (KQ) require of their coaching appointments.

Just two days to Christmas, Charles Ssenyange, who was appointed on a two year contract in July, was revealed of his duties together with one of his assistants Shafik Mutebi and other members of his backroom staff; Hadadi Nseyeeya, Sowedi Kawooya and Arafat Ssentumbwe.

Ssenyange was announced in the midst of social media fanfare as KQ prepared for the zonal qualifiers of the Caf Women’s Champions League that were due in a month’s time at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru.

Ssenyange inherited a squad that had just won the 2022/23 Fufa Women’s Super League (FWSL) at the end of April but one that was in tulmutous conditions that even led to the sacking of their championship winning coach Hamza Lutalo for reportedly not keeping squad harmony.

Results on Lutalo’s side

Lutalo was appointed at the start of the 2022 season with nearly zero experience in women’s football. In fact he juggled the role with a stint as U-17 boy's national team coach. But he justified his coming by finishing second, losing the title to She Corporate on goal difference.

In his second season, he won KQ their first ever trophy but was not even let to lead the team to the Champions League. Lutalo had been welcomed into this code of the game by a 2-0 loss to Kawempe in February 2022 and his sentence out of it was signed when Kawempe beat him 5-1 in the Fufa Women Cup in April 2023.

Fortunately for Lutalo, Fufa president Moses Magogo, who is also the owner of KQ, further appointed him coach of the U-15 boys’ national team coach later in October – a clear sign that he was never dismissed from the club for any coaching deficiencies. But also as a sign of how thin the line is between a Fufa and Kampala Queens' appointment for those who do "well" for Magogo.

Mukiibi, Mutebi tried

Lutalo took over from the duo of Ismail Mukiibi and Mutebi, who led KQ through the 2021 season. Despite not making the playoffs of the shortened version of the FWSL held in Njeru then, they finished level on nine points with Kawempe and Uganda Martyrs High School (UMHS) – who both went into the playoffs and lost the title to Lady Doves.

The aforementioned duo had taken over from Faridah Bulega who steered the club through the 2018-2020 period and made the playoffs once. Bulega was later sent to further her studies in Nairobi but while her involvement in women’s football has been limited, Mutebi was called back to deputize Ssenyange alongside former men’s national team captain and midfielder Tonny Mawejje.

Ssenyange and co. inherited a squad of close to 30 players – most of them had spent the last two seasons sulking over not being involved by Lutalo.

In fact, there were claims that Lutalo would at times start matches with players that were dear to the fans but did not have his attention. And when things went haywire, he would then introduce players that he trusts to salvage the situation. The players, media and fans (in women football, these are never far away from knowing the happenings in camps and dressing rooms) knew it and even claimed the coach did this to mock his detractors.

Ssenyange doomed from the start

Ssenyange, throughout his dismal Champions League qualification campaign, refuted claims that his star-studded squad was not showing enough on the football pitch for tactical or technical reasons but always put it down to the psychology of players.

“Players in women’s football need to be uplifted mentally,” Ssenyange, also commonly referred as Kadidi, always said.

Those are remarks of a coach, who felt from the onset that he had no chance in that already fan-influenced dressing room. First, it was no secret that KQ wanted Ayub Khalifa, the most decorated and celebrated coach in women’s football here, to steer them into the future.

Khalifa, who rejected the offer because of his leanings to Kawempe – where he is not only a coach but a teacher with the security of being on a government payroll and the mastermind of their girls’ football since 1999 – will now look at the volatility of the KQ job and feel he dodged a bullet.

But also a coach of Ssenyange’s caliber – reportedly about 30 years in the men’s game – was perhaps too rigid in his ways to be bent towards the women’s game that is as much about the soft skills as it is about putting players through their paces.

Kadidi was described, just after his appointment, by journalists and fans that had watched his coaching journey before as a safety-first coach. And although we hardly saw KQ’s defensive security in Njeru, one wonders how he became KQ’s go to person for starters yet they have built a squad full of the best attacking talents in the country.

Ssenyange leaves KQ on top of the current FWSL table with 10 points from four games. They have hardly won a game comfortably but they say the end justifies the means. KQ have scored seven goals – just one less than UMHS and three less than second-placed She Maroons. Only Kawempe, who have played one match less and are there next opponents, have conceded less.

“One of the officials at KQ told me that Magogo asked the management to do away with Kadidi before the Kawempe game. He (Magogo) claimed they would lose if Kadidi is still the coach,” a source that we will keep anonymous told Score.

Ayiekoh makes sense

KQ appointed Charles Ayiekoh as coach with another former She Corporate coach Ali Zzinda as his assistant. Zzinda will be joined by Mawejje too while John Bosco Kasozi joins as statistician. Juma Sekiziyivu as a fitness trainer and Abdul Ghan Waidah as a kits manager.

Ayiekoh comes with recently well-earned stripes in the women’s game and is a crucial appointment if KQ want a foresighted preparation into next year’s Champions League campaign.

He led She Corporate to the final hurdle of the Champions League qualifiers in 2022 in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania. The team that beat him then in Simba Queens signed him up and he held them to the semi-finals of the final tournament in Morocco.

But he is not an invisible force either. His 2023 season with Simba was abysmal by their standards and he was relieved of his duties as soon as it became clear they would not defend the Tanzanian league.

He was apparently briefly courted by KQ ahead of Ssenyange’s appointment. But he was later appointed interim coach of the women’s national team ahead of the Olympic Qualifiers’ tie with Cameroon in October.

He got appointed days to the home leg and he won it 2-0 thereby convincing many that his direct approach is the way to go. But he then lost the away tie 3-0 and although some of the hosts’ goals were controversial and left a bitter taste, the result shows Ayiekoh has his work to do too – especially because the bulk of players he used on the national team also turn up for KQ.

He also was also retained as assistant coach for Crested Cranes that is now under South African coach Sheryl Botes. But that is perhaps, where the controversy also starts for him.

He was the first coach to drop Hasifah Nassuna from the national team back in October saying she does not suit her style. But he now finds her at KQ and she will not have forgotten that.

There are never permanent opinions in football but Nassuna is undoubtedly the best player to have ever graced the FWSL and her presence is something that Ayiekoh needs to deal with.

He also needs her on his side for the period they will share at KQ. Not only for her quality of winning tough games out of nowhere but because, as we have seen, results are never enough at this club.