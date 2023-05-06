Kasozi's path to pool helm

He is the new headline maker in the Pool Association of Uganda (PAU) circles. Joseph Kasozi has been in the limelight but for some reason largely a rough diamond.

The pivotal moment for him came during the PAU Grand Open last week when he took the title unbeaten.

Kasozi is commonly known as "Sharp Shooter" in pool circles for his incredible ability of making long shots.

A former youth footballer playing in the heart of defence for KJT, KKL and Wembley before he quit prematurely following frustrations in team sports, Kasozi comes from a non-sporting family. His mother, Rose Namutebi is a fashion designer while his father, Richard Muwonge is a printer. All his siblings are into business.

Although he traces his professional game in 2008 at Rotex, he began playing pool at his uncle's restaurant in Mutundwe.

"Usually after school I would clean the restaurant and play with customers," recalls Kasozi, who was taught by a man he only recalls by the nickname "Square Light".

Big profile

Simplicity, as is so often the case, is a marker for success - especially in sports. Kasozi is not your glamourous player who makes high-pressure shots, but he takes his vaudeville show ordinarily. He even misses annoying shots. Yet he has mastered his game and many players dread facing him for his aggression.

Kasozi, 29, brings a strong resume. He has won four league titles and three major individual trophies. Having won the 2018 Christmas Cup and the Kampala Open title earlier, the PAU Grand Open is Kasozi's third major trophy in a career spanning more than a decade having stints at Rotex, Perfection, Scrap Yard, Scrap Buyers, Samona, Ntinda Giants and Mbale pool clubs.

He has been a mainstay at the Pool Cranes since 2016 when he won a gold medal during the All Africa Pool Championship Uganda hosted at Lugogo.

Ranked third in the national ranking, Kasozi is still a solid player but seldom a factor on the game’s biggest stages. That is why few gave him a chance to win the tournament in Kansanga last weekend.

The eyes of all pool fans in Uganda were focused on Pool King Ibrahim Sejjemba and Caesar 'Scorpion' Chandiga with outside bets on Mansoor Bwanika and Habib Ssebuguzi.

Kasozi's background at the PAU Grand Open isn’t quite as triumphant.

In 2012 he was eliminated in the Last 16 and last year he stayed to witness Kenneth Odong sink the last black to win the championship in Seeta.

12 months later, Kasozi hoisted the coveted trophy.

Kasozi gave himself a chance at Cas Bar, when he came from 3-1 to win 6-3 against Robert Tumusiime in the last 16.

Against Chandiga, it was an up-and-down contest that was on a knife edge. Chandiga led 6-3 and looked the better player. He also trailed by three frames, before he powered to a 9-8 win in a decisive frame.

“I’ve always played relatively well before,” he said. “But when I beat Tumusiime, I knew it was a matter of time to win another major accolade. The early challenges set my frame of mind and probably helped bring out my better on the table.”

The Masaka-born left Chandiga frozen in his chair at times in the final frames. Chandiga had chances but otherwise it was a flawless pool by Kasozi. There were opportunities for Chandiga but it seemed the pendulum was swinging.

The mind-set became more serious while Chandiga needed one frame to win against Kasozi's three. He launched himself in the fight by winning the decider, not an especially difficult frame since it was his break. But he had stolen two of Chandiga's games at a canter.

Breaking the jinx

Kasozi owns one unusual personal memory at the Nile Special National Open. His best performance is a quarterfinals loss in 2018. He now wants to give it his best.

The challenge becomes more daunting as the finest players are among the 128 that are in beast mode. Even so, Kasozi embraces the idea of trying to join the list of winners at the most challenging individual championship.

“It’s one of those tournaments you feel inspired to win,” Kasozi said. “And this has a lot to do with the best prizes that include a car for the winner. To win it would be iconic.”

Taking on the world

Kasozi now wants to test himself among the best at the International Professional Pool Association (IPA) World Championships, the event every pool player wants on their CV.

Apart from the massive cash prize of £15,000, the best players from across the world test themselves in the open tournament against the best in long races in front of the heat of a live, televised audience.

“This was an important victory for me. It set the right tone as I was talking to my managers to send me to the World Championships. I think I can challenge the best players from across the world,” Kasozi said of the magnanimous task no Ugandan player has attempted.

The IPA World Championships will be held in Newcastle in February 2024.

About Kasozi

Born: Oct 10, 1993

Place: Butale, Masaka

Parents: Richard Muwonge & Rose Namutebi

Former clubs: Rotex, Perfection, Scrap Yard, Scrap Buyers, Samona, Ntinda Giants and Mbale