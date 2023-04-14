KAVC in must-win clash with UCU Doves

Only a win against UCU Doves on Saturday will stretch KAVC’s season further.

Defeat would send Memory Dube and her troops for early holidays despite an impressive 13-5 National Volleyball League regular season run.

The UCU Doves came out of the blocks early to win Game One of the semifinal series and need one more victory to progress to the finals at the expense of the five-time champions.

The clash is a battle between numbers two and three, and the Doves produced what might be termed an upset, considering they finished behind KAVC at the end of the regular season.

KAVC struggled to get going two weeks ago but have had enough time to rectify their mistakes.

“We have got to serve strategically so we are able to block or limit their strong attacks,” Dube told Score ahead of her side’s must-win clash.

“We also need to limit our errors, especially from the service box,” she added.

KAVC’s struggles in Game One were not helped by Geoffrey Onapa’s poor show on the day.

The opposite struggled to get into rhythm and had to be taken off in the third set as KAVC tried to get back in the game.

Dube expects to get the best version of the player today: “He (Onapa) was a bit low, but I'm confident after these two weeks of training, he will be back with a bang.”

Allan Ejiet was KAVC’s primary source of offence but will need help if there is going to be a decider in the three-game series.

For Elias Isiagi and his charges, carrying the momentum into today’s game will be crucial in avoiding a decider.

Gideon Angiro and centre blocker Ian Akampa did most of the damage for the university side and will need some stopping.

Ndejje eye finals

In the women’s division, Ndejje Elites put one foot in the finals with a convincing 3-1 victory over KCCA in Game One.

One more win will be enough to send the defending champions back to the finals, and two wins away from defending the title.

Receiver-attacker Catherine Ainembabazi was KCCA’s tormentor in the first meeting, connecting well with Phiona Naziite’s sets to demolish any kind of block.

Shilla Omuriwe’s side faded after a comprehensive Set One performance and paid the price as Ndejje won the next three sets to lead the three-game series.

KCCA led Ndejje 1-0 in last year’s finals but lost the series 2-1. This time round, they are the team in trouble and must win tonight to stay alive.

National Volleyball League

Playing Saturday (Old Kampala Arena)

Women: KCCA vs. Ndejje -4pm (Ndejje lead 1-0)