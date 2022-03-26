Kawempe need new approach ahead of their trip to Masindi

Kawempe Muslim coach Ayub Khalifa admitted he could be forced into making adjustments to his misfiring attacking unit ahead of their visit to Masindi to confront Lady Doves in the Fufa Women Super League.

The inexperience, coupled with lack of physical presence, has made Kawempe’s striking line one of the weakest in the 10-team league.

Despite playing dominantly and creating loads of chances, Kawempe have still dropped points in four games – the latest 1-0 loss or rather a punishment for their profligacy handed to them in stoppage time by UCU Lady Cardinals’ Jackline Nakasi.

“We are not headed anywhere with this attack,” Khalifa said in the game prior where they lost 1-0 to bottom-placed Rines.

His conviction was not as strong then. In fact, rather than change the attack, Khalifa opted to guillotine keeper Juliet Adeke for Diana Natukunda ahead of the UCU loss.

Now he seems convinced that the actual problem could be up top so one of his defenders; Aisha Nantongo, Stella Musibika, Samalie Nakacwa and Asia Nakibuuka – who have all played as strikers before – could be pushed further forward starting today.

“Other teams have done it and they are giving us the thought of going for it but we are not yet sure. But we definitely have defenders that can do the job up-front,” Khalifa said, citing UCU’s Nankya.

Tooro Queens also deploy Crested Cranes and U-20 left-back Sumaya Komuntale in a more advanced midfield role.

Grace Aluka, formerly a defender for Kawempe and the aforementioned national teams, has also relished her deployment as a forward at Olila and is topping the scoring charts with five goals thus far.

Nabbosa back

Whether that works against a slowly improving Lady Doves, who have won one and drawn twice since their 2-1 loss to She Corporate, could be tested.

That match will be remembered for the lowly episode that saw Doves’ captain Riticia Nabbosa slap her teammate and goalkeeper Agatha Adongo for conceding a freekick.

Nabbosa has served her three-match suspension handed down by Fufa for bringing the game into disrepute and should return to add attacking impetus to a side that looks like it is finally finding its feet.

Elsewhere, promoted side She Maroons host Uganda Martyrs High School Lubaga at Luzira Prisons. Only two points separate the sides and the hosts’ new coach Stephen Ekidu is promising to be more adventurous as they try to survive the drop.