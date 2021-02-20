Kaziba: The ‘pastor’ whose healing touch is reigniting SC Villa

From ignominy . Having arrived at Villa Park as the last option ahead of the 2019/20 season, Edward Kaziba’s ability to breed confidence and belief in his players made an immediate impact. The Jogoos now look stable

SC Villa have been on the upward trend since last season. Their revival and stability on the pitch serves as yet more proof of Edward Kaziba’s coaching credentials.

Having arrived at Villa Park as the last option ahead of the 2019/20 season, Kaziba’s ability to breed confidence and belief in his players has made an immediate impact.

“When I came here I noticed that we had good players that needed reassurance in order to make a winning team,” Kaziba told Score at the team’s training ground in Nsambya on Tuesday.

It may be the first time that the 58-year-old is coaching a team in the top flight, but don’t be fooled: Kaziba has bags of experience. He enjoyed great success in the U-20 national team, the Crested Cranes, as well as Standard High School Zzana and those years served to forge a character that puts his players at ease.

As head coach of Standard High School, Zzana, for a combined 12 years, Kaziba earned plaudits from the then Fufa president, Lawrence Mulindwa, who appointed him as national U-20 coach.

His abilities were unquestionable as he always put powerhouse St Mary’s Kitende on tenterhooks in zonal qualifiers despite a meagre budget.

As Jogoo Young coach from 2007-2011, he groomed the likes of Isaac Muleme, Joseph Mpande, Isaac Kirabira, Godfrey ‘Baba’ Kizito, Emmanuel Okwi and Brian Majwega, among others.

The Caf-A licenced coach, whose trademark cap has markings of “Let’s make Jesus famous,” appears to be doing a similarly important job at Villa, where sparks of instability have been flying for seasons. A third-place finish last season from a side that battled relegation the previous season appears to have stabilised Villa.

When he was appointed, his first task was to keep faith in the technical team he found in place of Ibrahim Kirya, Nestroy Kizito and Philip Ssozi. Then he made players comfortable especially - Ambrose Kirya, Bashir Mutanda, David Owori, Amiri Kakomo by building confidence.

Kaziba said: “When I first arrived, I had some worries. There was a lot of negative talk around. Although I was not Villa’s first choice, I did not doubt my abilities. I am more re-assured now because even fans are now behind us. We’ve players with the right mindset and we’re building the right foundation.”

After more than 25 years in management in which he developed a reputation as one of the finest coaches in youth set ups, he has failed to win a single trophy. But as they say, timing is key.

A mix of experience and youth will play key roles in helping Kaziba’s plans of entertaining football come to fruition. He now hopes for more success at the club that last won the trophy in 2004.

“We have to continue working physically and psychologically. We are at a stage where we can even be champions this season or the next. We have to keep the same frame of mind and work to make things come together,” he added.

He says Villa does not have big name players but the likes of Kakomo, Nicholas Kabonge, Abdallah Salim, Derrick Ndahiro, and Joseph Nsubuga, have what it takes to bring silverware.

He is actually still baffled that Ndahiro was omitted from the final squad to the Championship of African Nations (Chan) in Cameroon.

“I used the chance to tell players that the poor performance in Chan should motivate them,” he said.

Tough road to the top

Born on May 31, 1962, to Paul Ntulume, a former Police driver and Regina Siryowe (both deceased), his early days were spent in Jinja Police Barracks.

The third born of six did not play a lot of football in his formative years at Uganda Army and Police School Jinja until he joined Naggalama SS.

“Most emphasis was on academics,” he recalls.

Like his uncle Lulenti Nkwanga, who played for the national team, Kaziba excelled as a fast winger at village teams in Nakasajja and Kalagala when his family relocated to Dundu in Mukono District.

It was from these games that the late Kezekiah Ssegwanga Musisi, the former Fufa chairman, spotted him in 1977 and recommended him to Barclays Bank.

He was later signed by Uganda Commercial Bank (UCB) although he could not break into the star-studded side that had the likes of Martin Ochaga, Jimmy Muguwa, James Bbosa, and Dan Lutalo.

Kaziba was taken to the UCB B-team called Nyoki based in Mbale until 1979 before returning to the senior team in Kampala under Ben Omoding. He had a day job as an office messenger.

He recalls the weak transfer rules that allowed him to join Jinja’s Tobacco in 1982 to gain playing time until the club was disbanded in 1988.

“My best football was at Tobacco,” Kaziba says.

Later, he joined KCC (now KCCA) but did not last long after two seasons following a groin injury. He announced his retirement in 1989.

After becoming a Pentecostal Christian, he was introduced to Miracle FC leadership alongside William Nkemba under coach Edward Butindo. He was appointed coach player and in 1991, he brought in such players as Edgar Watson, Gibby Kalule, Edward Golola, Dan Ntale, and Robert Mukiibi, among others.

He was later confirmed as the assistant to Mike Mutebi while also working as the team’s welfare officer.

“Little did I know I was starting a coaching career,” he says.

When Miracle were relegated in 1995, he was connected to one of the directors of Standard High Zzana, Justus Mugisha, to begin a journey into youth football for a solid seven years from 2000 to 2007.

He has an indelible mark on school football, making the game more competitive, developing the likes of Patrick Ochan and Vincent Kayizzi.

He briefly left for SC Villa for a four-year stint at Jogoo Young before serving as assistant coach and later head coach on the U20 national team. He was later appointed to the She Cranes, a job he says was more challenging than any before.

Kaziba returned to Standard High between 2011 and 2016 before partnering with Richard Kato to start Buwaate Sports Academy.

Approaching football with a Christian mindset, Kaziba now wants to be part of the solution to solve the puzzle of players failing to reach their potential.

“As coaches, we can do more. It challenges me that we don’t have any players in the big European leagues yet Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi and even Somalia are represented,” Kaziba says.

Kaziba at a glance

Date of birth: May 31, 1962

Football career: UCB (1978-1982), Tobacco (1982-1988), KCC (1989) and Miracle (1990-1995).

Teams coached: Miracle, Standard High, Jogoo Young, Uganda Hippos, She Cranes and Mpindi clan.

Worst moment: Losing 1-0 to Kyetume in the season opener

Best moment: Beating Vipers 1-0 last season



Asuman Alishe, SC Villa captain on Kaziba

Coach Kaziba knows how difficult it is to change everything so quickly. But he is passing new instructions on to us little by little and he encourages us to be at our best on the field all the time.

