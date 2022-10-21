KCB-Nkumba have eyes on first victory against VVC

The current KCB-Nkumba is a shadow of the team that won the National Volleyball League in 2019.

And indeed, they have lost two of their opening games of the season and will be looking to register their first win in a clash with VVC at Old Kampala Arena on Saturday.

The university side competed well against newcomers OBB on opening day but succumbed to lose 3-2 in a hotly contested affair.

What followed was a 3-1 loss to defending champions Ndejje Elites, a game in which Nkumba took the first set before falling off to lose the next three.

“It is a must win for us,” Nkumba head coach Tonny Lakony told Score about the clash with VVC.

“We need a killer instinct against VVC,” he added.

VVC are last season’s losing finalists but a different team all together having lost key players like Catherine Ainembabazi and Joan Tushemereirwe.

It is a largely new and much younger side but cannot be taken lightly, especially by a Nkumba side yet to register any victory this season.

“First sets against both Ndejje and OBB, we blew them away but couldn’t keep up the same in subsequent sets,” Lakony noted.

“We, however, demonstrated some good volleyball in our two games. We just need consistency and stability.”

Nkumba are playing with a new starting setter this season. Belise Irakoze got straight into the starting team on arrival from Rwanda’s UTB and has left Emily Kansiime struggling to get playing time.

Centre blocker Lydia Asimo is the other piece that was added to the team and has impressed in some games.

In the men’s category, unbeaten Sport-S will be out to stretch their record when they take on Nkumba Navy in what is expected to be a one-sided affair while Ndejje Sharks face KCCA.

Sport-S is one of the sides projected to go all the way to this year’s title and should have too much for Nkumba.





National Volleyball League

Playing Satuday (Old Kampala)

Women: KCB-Nkumba vs. VVC -10am

Men: Sport-S vs. Nkumba -2pm

Men: Ndejje vs. KCCA -4pm

Sunday fixture

Men: Nkumba vs. UCU Doves -10am

Women: KCCA vs. KAVC -12pm

Men: Sky vs. Nemostars -2pm

Men: OBB vs. KAVC -4pm