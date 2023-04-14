KCCA: 60 years of bliss

This week, April 12, 1963, to be exact, the late Samuel Wamala founded Kampala City Council Football Club now known as Kampala Capital City Authority Football Club (KCCA FC).

Wamala was the head of the Council’s Sewage Works section in the City Engineering Department.

The club initially was dominated by casual workers in the sewage section but subsequently expanded to cover all departments within Kampala City Council.

Nicknamed the Kasasiro Boys (Garbage Collectors) derived from the one of the roles of the City Council at the time which was to collect garbage from communities in Kampala City.

KCC joined the Kampala and District Football League (KDFL) third division (which was divided into two sections) in 1965, and the team advanced quickly under the leadership of Bidandi Ssali, the head coach, and Samuel Wamala, the chairman.

After placing sixth in their inaugural campaign, they were promoted from the third division south in 1966 by taking second place.

KCC competed in division one of the KDFL against clubs such as Express, Army, KDS (Kampala District Bus Services), Railways, UEB, and Nsambya. However, they were relegated to division two in 1971.

The KDFL was then cancelled to make way for a larger, multi-divisional national competition, which was already running concurrently with the National Football League at the time. KCC, along with Nsambya and NIC, joined the newly formed National League second tier.

Promoted

By 1974, KCC had been promoted to the National League and finished second in both of their first and second seasons, trailing Express by only one point.

The following season, KCC finished one point ahead of Express to win their first championship. They also won the championship more emphatically in 1977, despite Express’s reported participation in anti-government activities that season. The National League’s second tier was established.

In 1978, Simba, the army team, won the regional club championships in Kampala, with KCC finishing second.

The council team, on the other hand, became the first Ugandan team to win the competition by winning the Cecafa Club Championship. President Idi Amin presented the trophy to KCC captain Sam Musenze.

Players representing KCC included Phillip Omondi, Jimmy Kirunda, Jamil Kasirye, Hussein Matovu, Tom Lwanga, Sam Musenze, Yusuf Toyota, Peter Mazinga, Apolo Lumu, Billy Kizito, Hussein Matovu, Chris Dungu, Gerald Kabaireho, Ashe Muksa, Rashid Mudin, Moses Sentamu, Timothy Ayiekoh, Angelo Dotte and Hassan Biruma, Peter Wandyette.

Regrettably, the 1978 team disbanded when some of its key players moved to the United Arab Emirates and turned semi-professional.

However after bringing in young players like Godfrey Kateregga, Sam Mugambe, and top scorer Davis Kamoga, the team made a significant effect on the Ugandan Cup, taking home the trophy in 1979 after receiving a walk-over for their match against Uganda Commercial Bank (UCB) in the championship.

Fruitful 80s

The club had its heyday in the 1980s, winning the Uganda Cup in 1980, 1982, 1984, and 1987, as well as the league championship in 1981, 1983, and 1985.

Davis Kamoga, who scored 21 goals in 1980, and Frank Kyazze, who scored 18 goals in 1984 and 28 goals in 1985, both contributed significantly to the club’s success.

KCC had a less successful period after that, though they did win the Super League in 1991 and 1997, as well as the Uganda Cup in 1990 and 1993.

Following the championship victory in 1997, there was a period of administrative problems and upheaval, including the appointment and dismissal of a number of coaches.

KCC won the league championship for the first time in over a decade in 2007-08, thanks to a rising star in striker Brian Umony, who scored 15 goals and later moved on to the professional ranks with Supersport United of South Africa.

The club repeated the feat in 2012-13, finishing seven points ahead of Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) SC.

Academy graduates

Some of the KCCA Soccer Academy graduates who have been promoted to the senior team in the last 6 years celebrate breaking the 41 year jinx to win the Cecafa Kagame Cup 2019, Kigali – Rwanda

In terms of international club football, KCC reached the quarter-finals of the African Cup of Champions Clubs in 1978 and 1982, as well as the second round in 1977, 1984, 1986, and 1992.

They have also played in the CAF Champions League (old format) twice (in 1998 and 2009), the CAF Cup four times (in 1995, 1997, 2001, and 2002), the CAF Confederation Cup (old format) twice (in 2005 and 2009), and the CAF Cup Winners’ Cup seven times (in 1980, 1981, 1983, 1985, 1988, 1991, and 1994).

For one to attain legend status at KCCA, they must have served the club for at least 10 years, or accomplished something very significant during their stay at the club either as a player, coach, official or administrator.

Over the years, since 1963, the club has produced star players that have gone on to take the game by storm for both club and country.

Among these are; Philip Omondi, Moses Nsereko (RIP), Jimmy Kirunda (RIP), Frank Kyazze, Sam Musenze, Sam Mugambe, Charles Masiko, Tom Lwanga, Jackson Mayanja, Paul Ssali, Sam Ssimbwa, Derrick Muyanja, Wilbur Musika, John Ross Latigo, Sadiq Wassa, George Nsimbe, Davis Kamoga among others.

In 2015, KCC rebranded and changed name to KCCA. This was after KCCA was established in 2010 under an Act of parliament as a corporate governing body replacing KCC.

Rebranding

The rebranding process from KCC to KCCA started in 2012 and was championed by Mike Okua, Julius Raymond Kabugo, Brenda Orishaba, Edgar Bwambale, Edgar Kabulidde and Collins Nizeyi among others.

The club was offered the registration certificate by Fufa ahead of the 2015/16 season campaign with the name KCCA which it holds up to date.

The club has got strong support from Fufa, the governing body of football in Uganda and StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

KCCA is the only club in Uganda that has played in the groups stages of both the Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup.

KCCA is the most successful football club in Uganda. The club has won 33 major titles and these include 13 Uganda Premier League championships, a record 10 Ugandan Cups, as well as two Cecafa Clubs Cups at the regional level, six (6) super cups, inaugural Super Eight trophy and one Nkurunziza Peace Cup among other titles.

The club is governed by a board of directors that is led by the Chairman. The board is appointed by the Club patron who is the sitting Lord Mayor of Kampala and the Executive Director of KCCA.

The club is professionally run by a full-time management staff led by the Chief Executive Officer.

In total the club employs close to 70 members of staff.

The club has various sponsors and these are KCCA, Chint Electric, Britam Insurance, MTN Uganda and partners like 22 BET, Blink Logistics, Mpaatanel Company Limited, and Century Cinema.

KCCA Achievements

Uganda Premier League: 13

1976, 1977, 1981, 1983, 1985, 1991, 1997, 2007–08, 2012–13, 2013–14, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2018–19

Ugandan Cup: 10

1979, 1980, 1982, 1984, 1987, 1990, 1993, 2004, 2017, 2018

Cecafa Clubs Cup: 2

1978, 2019

Fufa Super Cup: 6

2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019

Super 8: 1