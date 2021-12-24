KCCA can enjoy their Christmas turkey and hope dropped points won’t haunt them

Robert Madoi

By  ROBERT MADOI

What you need to know:

It’s Christmas Day and KCCA find themselves perched atop the 16-team log in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League, with a two-point lead over Vipers. Whereas the Venoms have a game in hand, it’s safe to say that this season’s Christmas champions have been more assertive and respected than many (your columnist inclusive) expected them to be.
There’s no doubt as to what has given KCCA faithful what some still see as tantalising hope. Distrusted by large swaths of his own, Morley Byekwaso – who besides being a former KCCA player was also part of the backroom staff of three different technical setups (Matia Lule, George Nsimbe, and Mike Mutebi) at Lugogo – faced many pointed questioned and personal criticisms following his confirmation into the job. 

