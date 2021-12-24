KCCA can enjoy their Christmas turkey and hope dropped points won’t haunt them

It’s Christmas Day and KCCA find themselves perched atop the 16-team log in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League, with a two-point lead over Vipers. Whereas the Venoms have a game in hand, it’s safe to say that this season’s Christmas champions have been more assertive and respected than many (your columnist inclusive) expected them to be.

There’s no doubt as to what has given KCCA faithful what some still see as tantalising hope. Distrusted by large swaths of his own, Morley Byekwaso – who besides being a former KCCA player was also part of the backroom staff of three different technical setups (Matia Lule, George Nsimbe, and Mike Mutebi) at Lugogo – faced many pointed questioned and personal criticisms following his confirmation into the job.

Mutebi was always going to be a tough act to follow. Make no mistake, the debate around Byekwaso calling the shots at Lugogo remains personalised and highly caricatured. There, however, is a growing consensus that the KCCA FC gaffer’s tactical smarts correspond to the effort he puts into his appearance.

The undefeated streak Byekwaso has superintended over in Uganda’s top flight football league appears to have healed a growing rift at Lugogo. If good defences – as an old age reminds us – win championships, then the Garbage Collectors’ (0.66) is way up there with Express (0.58) and Vipers (0.81). The powerfully calming effect of having an attack that executes with military precision has always been hardwired into a football fan’s psyche.

If goals seem important, it’s because they are. They win matches. Small wonder, the highest scorers in the top flight thus far – Vipers (23 in 11) and KCCA (21 in 12) – have the most wins: an identical eight.

The cold truth, though, is that a championship involves biding one’s time. Since comparisons with a marathon – and not a sprint – are apt, championships will always be a tortuously slow wait. Ultimately, they boil down to how a team outpaces challenges; rather than simply chooses to deny their existence.

Put simply, the small details tend to take on great significance.

While it is obvious that Byekwaso has used just the right mix of contrition and charm to gradually win back doubting Thomases, he has largely resisted siren calls to how his side manages the clock. This could be to his side’s detriment. When poor defending – typified by lax marking – allowed Vipers to rescue a point at the death in their home fixture against KCCA, lightning was not supposed to strike twice. A

t least that is what Byekwaso promised. Yet the Garbage Collectors would yet again go on to concede yet another leveller the death against SC Villa. So much for once bitten, twice shy!