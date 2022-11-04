KCCA face OBB as Volleyball League returns

OBB and KCCA are neck to neck on the Women’s National Volleyball League table. They have both played three games and have an identical 2-1 record going into Saturday’s clash at the Old Kampala Arena.

The league took a break last weekend and teams have had enough time on the training grounds prior to today and Saturday’s action.

Shilla Omuriwe’s charges, in third place, are on six points while OBB are fourth and have garnered five.

KCCA recovered from their opening day loss to Ndejje Elites by making light work of KAVC and VVC in straight sets. OBB will, however, present a different challenge compared to the two teams.

The chemistry between setter Jesca Kaidu and opposite Moreen Mwamula continues to pose difficult questions for opponents. The two, alongside Faith Magole, moved from title-winning Ndejje to form a formidable OBB side that has already made a statement by winning the National Club Championship.

“We expect a tough challenge, that’s for sure,” KCCA centre blocker Zainah Kagoya told Score ahead of the game.

“I believe we are ready as a team and it should be a good game for the fans,” she added.

KCCA have had to do without the services of Omuriwe the last two games for one reason or another. She has also been absent from the team’s training sessions this week and Edward Bwengye is expected to call the shots yet again.

The Kasasiro Girls have a team that should be challenging for the title but results and trophies have been hard to come by. A win over OBB is one that should give the group confidence in yet another chase for the league title.

Meanwhile table leaders Sport-S will go up against KCB-Nkumba in the other women’s tie. Sport-S are still untouchable and have collected nine points from three games to set the pace.

Sport-S Men will face Tigers in the first game of the day while UCU Doves tackle KCCA in the final piece of action.

National Volleyball League

Playing Saturday (Old Kampala)

Men: Sport-S vs. Tigers -10am

Women: OBB vs. KCCA -12pm

Women: Sport-S vs. KCB-Nkumba -2pm

Men: UCU Doves vs. KCCA -4pm

Sunday games

Men: Nkumba vs. Nemostars -10am

Women: Ndejje vs. VVC -12pm

Men: Sky vs. OBB -2pm

Women: KAVC vs. Ndejje -4pm