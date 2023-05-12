KCCA managerial crisis withers Express fiery duel

Things went from bad to worse for KCCA interim boss Jackson Mayanja as the Vipers defeat was followed with a two-match ban and monetary fine.

If Mayanja wasn't already feeling the heat for the sluggish and tactical-less displays against Onduparaka and Vipers, he will be hurt with watching Saturday's explosive StarTimes Uganda Premier League tie between his KCCA and Express from the Luzira Grounds stands.

It is an ageless rivalry that KCCA, in third place with 45 points from 24 matches can't afford to lose if they still habour sober title intentions.

Vipers now lead the table after drawing goalless at Onduparaka on Friday. Their 46 points is matched by second-placed SC Villa who have an inferior goal difference.

The KCCA technical team woes of course adds to the 99 problems that have bedeviled their campaign.

The Kasasiro Boys will hope that Mayanja's auxiliary Charles Ssenyange, another enigmatic trainer, and first team coach Ssaka Mpima can ably prowl the dugout against James Odoch's Express that is tenth on the table.

It remains to be seen whether the faint-hearted Ssenyange can earn the respect of KCCA star players like Allan Okello, Moses Waiswa, Julius Poloto and Rogers Mato in the showdown with archrivals Express today.

Serial offender

That Mayanja is already in the frying pan just four matches into his eight-match assignment may not surprise many.

Back in April 2015, he was handed a three-match touchline ban and cash fine while still Kagera FC (Tanzania) coach for using defamatory language against match officials.

Yet as Bunamwaya (now Vipers) gaffer in February 2009, Mayanja was suspended for two matches and fined Shs600,000 for attacking match officials during the club's 2-1 loss to Maji.

The latest touchline ban for victimising referee Mashood Ssali will hurt more because it comes at a time when the team is in a total meltdown yet management believes title success is still possible with Villa and Vipers also flattering to deceive.

Mayanja will miss the Red Eagles visit and the Bul date after coughing Shs1m but his Congolese striker Tshisungu Kankonde, who punched Ssali, will pay the same amount and miss the rest of the season.

He was banned for eight matches for his idiotic act and that halted his regrettable debut season at Lugogo in which he has scored only four league goals.

Kankonde's penalty miss against Soltilo Bright Stars in the Stanbic Uganda Cup quarterfinal in April sparked off Morley Byekwaso's resignation and immediate revelation of player power at KCCA.

Claw-less Eagles

Clashes between Express and KCCA tend to be classic and unpredictable. Even with mixed fortunes, don't rule out an explosive contest.

Odoch returned from the Red Eagles' 4-1 flattening by Arua Hill in Arua last week pledging to rectify the wrongs against KCCA.

“We lost the game in a bad way. It was our hugest loss of the season. We are now focusing on the next match against KCCA at home and we hope to bounce back ,” Odoch, who has garnered 30 points from 24 matches, vowed.

Express marksman Allan Kayiwa leads the top scorer's charts with 11 goals and must join forces with midfielders Boban Zirintusa, Joseph Akandwanaho and Hussein Ssenoga if they are to stun the visitors.

Kankonde, Waiswa and Charles Lwanga scored in the reverse fixture at Lugogo as KCCA won 3-0 in December last year.

A lot of water has gone under the bridge since then but most notably the league fight blowing into a wide open race.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Saturday

Express vs. KCCA, 2pm (Luzira) Live on Sanyuka Prime TV

Results

Onduparaka 0-0 Vipers

URA 1-1 UPDF

Busoga United 0-0 Wakiso Giants

Express vs. KCCA last six encounters