KCCA seek to right wrongs, face Prisons

By Regina Nalujja More by this Author

KCCA started the national netball league on a low note after registering a 40-39 loss against fellow city cleaners Makindye Weyonje last weekend.

After the heart breaking loss, coach Fred Mugerwa said the team had internal problems which they would solve immediately.

Today, KCCA face four-time league champions Prisons at Luzira Prisons playground at 4pm. The sides last faced off in the 2019 league season where KCCA beat Prisons to gain a second place finish in the league.

It is this repeat of events that coach Mugerwa seeks as his team faces the wardens at their home ground.

No room for errors

Despite shortcomings caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Mugerwa says they have corrected their mistakes throughout the week and the team is out to achieve their most desired win.

“We have been training throughout the week and we have rectified our mistakes. We go to Luzira expecting to win against Prisons,” Mugerwa told SCORE.

KCCA have won one of the two games they have played this season and are currently seventh on the log with two points. Meanwhile Prisons have won two of their three fixtures and sit in fourth place.

Mugerwa hopes to rely on shooter Irene Eyaru who came fifth among the best shooters with 22 shots in the opening day fixture against Makindye Weyonje. Defenders Wycliff Nahayo, Privas Kayeny and Shaffie Nalwanja are also a force to reckon with.

In other fixtures, Posta and Prisons will host KBK and Uganda X, Luwero respectively at NIC’s Makerere court. Meanwhile UCU will play against Makindye Weyonje at Luzira.

