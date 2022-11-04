KCCA under spotlight, Villa aim for the stars

In sport, the best response to criticism is never complicated. Well, on paper! Just win your next event.

For KCCA, timing has never been better than this. The 13-time champions have had a laboured start to the season, winning two and losing as many; the most recent a 1-0 defeat to Maroons last week.

Their issues are varied but largely, they have been a disjointed flock yearning for an assured shepherd. In that confusion they have scored five goals and conceded six.

Fortunately for them, or so they hope; they welcome a team far worse than them in StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) newcomers Blacks Power. The two face off at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo on Saturday.

Blacks Power are one of only four out of 15 teams yet to win a game, although a goalless home draw with Arua Hill last week was a step in the right direction for the Lira side.

The visitors do not also score that many, with only two goals to show in 450 minutes of football.

Actually, if there is one thing they are good at, Blacks Power can leak goals. They are counting 10 in six games. Only Busoga United have conceded more at 14.

Allan Okello, Tshisungu Kankonde - who missed a penalty in the defeat to Maroons -, and Julius Poloto were all on the scoresheet in the 3-1 practice win over Uganda Martyrs University, Nkozi midweek.

The above and under-fire KCCA coach Morley Byekwaso will hope to build on that.

“Like I said, the pressure will keep coming if results do not meet expectations, and that is the nature of our job,” admitted Byekwaso, whose side lie eighth on six points, eight behind leaders BUL. The latter have, however, played two more games.

“So it is expected (the pressure he is facing). But we shall keep improving and the next game is important.”

On their part, Blacks Power - third from bottom - have only two points to show in five games, and even they know that their first win in top flight football coming against KCCA at Lugogo would be the story of the week.

Yet amidst all this sobbing at Lugogo a certain SC Villa are trudging on carefully. The 16-time record champions could end today within a point of BUL if they become the first team to beat Soltilo Bright Stars this season.

Three wins in five games is beautiful for a side no one gave a chance at the beginning of the campaign.

But against a Bright Stars team that have drawn all their five games, scoring four and conceding as many, the Jogoos' work against a seemingly immovable object is cut out.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League





Saturday, 4pm

KCCA vs. Blacks Power, MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo, TV