KCCA, Vipers look to activate their season

You want to be somewhere in Arua and/or Kampala this weekend if you love your good dose of live stadium action.

Matches at the Barifa Stadium, home to giant killers - Arua Hill, have shaken some giants, while the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo has also proven a good home to KCCA.

Both stadiums have also proven good value for fan vibes, and that is going to be enhanced today when Arua Hill welcome Maroons and Lugogo host the big one - KCCA versus Vipers SC.

For the last decade, KCCA and Vipers have started every season as favourites for the league title. This is not different.

The two have each played one and two matches respectively, so far. They will hope to activate their season in earnest today; only that they face each other for that.

KCCA have won one and lost another of their two opening league games - scoring four and conceding five along the way. They are ninth on three points.

Coach Morley Byekwaso’s side were lucky to escape with all three points in the 3-2 victory over hard-battling Wakiso Giants in their opening game, Ashraf Mugume’s two beauties of goals notwithstanding.

Where Wakiso did not punish KCCA, Arua Hill completely exposed those shortfalls, the West Nile side thrashing the 13-time champions 3-1 in the latter’s second game at Barifa.

Byekwaso admitted they were out of depth against Arua Hill, and that they must now respond.

“We failed to create more chances. Our opponents created four chances and scored three, but we also failed to defend the set pieces.

“We failed to execute at the back, our tall defenders had to take on their strikers, and it cost us a lot.” Byekwaso will hope to get it right today.

Captain John Revita and Geoffrey Wasswa are expected to lead from the back, with Mugume, Moses Waiswa and Brian Majwega through the middle. Allan Okello, Tshisungu Kankonde and Muhammad Shaban complete the attack.

On their part, Vipers’ only game is a goalless draw with Soltilo Bright Stars on the opening day.

The five time league winners have been busy in the Caf Champions League, where they eliminated five-time African champions, TP Mazembe 4-2 on penalties to advance to the group stage.

The Venoms have now gone 270 minutes without scoring a goal in two continental games and one domestic. That will have concerned their Brazilian coach Roberto Oliviera.

The encouragement is they have been creating the chances, and are buoyed by their solid defence.

“Special praise to my defensive players as they played very well and now, Vipers are at a higher level,” Oliviera acknowledged, “we now shift focus to the Uganda Premier League.”

In-form Alfred Mudekereza is expected to keep his gloves for Vipers, with a solid defence of Ashraf Mandela, Murushid Juuko, Livingstone Mulondo and Issa Mubiru scheduled to stay put.

Siraje Ssentamu, Olivier Osomba, Bright Anukani and Marvin Youngman are all candidates in the middle, with Yunus Sentamu backed to continue leading upfront. Vipers won this fixture 2-1 last season.

StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Saturday, 4pm

Arua Hill SC vs. Maroons, Barifa Stadium – Arua City