KCCA want early Christmas feast, Villa to serve bile

One has to stretch back to the 1980s and early 1990s to understand why there is deep-rooted dislike between traditional giants KCCA and SC Villa.

The two clubs shared league titles for 12 years between 1981-1992 with raiding of rivals for the best players.

Players such as Jimmy Kirunda, John Latigo, Godrey Kateregga, Jamil Kasirye all crossed the divide in controversial circumstances after initially establishing themselves in the yellow of KCCA.

And, having been among the players to make such a move in 2002, current KCCA manager Morley Byekwaso knows what it feels like to get a win over a traditional rival.

Feast or bile in Njeru?

Today, Byekwaso takes his side to Njeru to play Villa with a big chance of feasting on the Jogoos considering their current predicament.

While KCCA are table leaders, having amassed 26 points from 10 games and remain the only unbeaten team in the league this season, Villa are languishing in 12th place with just nine points in as many games.

“Every game comes with it’s own unique situations. We need to stay united and continue to show hunger,” Byekwaso said after his team’s come-from-behind 3-1 win against Police.

Villa meanwhile surrendered a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw away to Arua Hill. Despite the obvious frustration at the result, Villa’s Greek coach Petros Koukouras remained upbeat.

“We know KCCA have a very strong team and they are the favourites in this game but we have a huge motivation to be the first team to beat them this season,” Koukouras said.

“We’ve many positives. I know things have not been particularly good for us this season but people like to focus on the negatives rather than positives. For my team I see steady progress from the beginning of the season,” he insisted.

“In Arua, we put up a big battle against a team that was much more experienced and much taller than us but we won most of the air duels. I want to keep that and the passion we had in that game.”

Koukouras’ team, however, faces a task perhaps bigger than Arua Hill with Byekwaso pushing his strikers for more goals this season.

“I’m happy but not really satisfied with the strikers because when you play a team that allows you create goal scoring chances then utilise that and score as many goals on the day. What worries me is that many times our strikers do not score more than one goal in a game,” he added.

The re-born Davis Kasirye has scored six goals thus far while his strike expected partner and former Villa player Charles Lwanga has four.

The latter has had to bide his time with Sadat Anaku, who is suspended for this game alongside three other team-mates, having been ahead in the pecking order.

But such is KCCA’s depth this season that they remain favourites despite the absence of Anaku, Ashraf Mugume, Musa Ramathan and Innocent Wafula.