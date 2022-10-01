KCCA want to show they are still around

Thirteen-time Ugandan champions, KCCA, start a new season looking for their first league title in four years - perhaps a sign of how things have slowed down amidst managerial and playing staff transitions at Lugogo.

Coach Morley Byekwaso’s men open their campaign at home to Wakiso Giants at the MTN omondi Stadium with both the club and their manager aware that fans will expect silverware this season.

KCCA versus Wakiso is one of five StarTimes Uganda Premier League (SUPL) matches today, with reigning champions Vipers SC having opened the season at home to Soltilo Bright Stars yesterday.

Lugogo witnessed their last league title in 2019, then under manager Mike Mutebi - who won three of them in the five and a half seasons he was there.

His hitherto assistant manager, Byekwaso, took over in the interim for the remaining three months when Mutebi fell out with the club in the 2020/21 season before being confirmed on permanent basis last season.

Byekwaso and KCCA were woeful by their standards, their second place finish with an 18-point gap between them and champions Vipers emphasising how poor they and the rest of the league were - the Venoms superb campaign notwithstanding.

As Vipers were wrapping up their season with a 5-0 thumping victory over Police, Wakiso Giants’ Sharif Kimbowa was scoring a stoppage time winner over KCCA at the same venue the two meet today.

Perhaps KCCA will be inspired by another scorer in this fixture, also a season opener in 2019/20.

Allan Okello scored the game’s only goal in this game then, and the forward is back on loan from his Algerian club, Paradou.

His return has injected huge excitement among the KCCA faithful, and is expected to face the Purple Sharks today as the quest for a league title gets refreshed.

“I am ready to work hard and go on to do the best for the club,” said Okello in an interview carried on the club website.

“It’s my duty to play football and together with my teammates we shall give the best for this club and hopefully we shall be happy at the end of the season.

“It has been a long time since we won a major title and now my personal ambition is making sure we win a trophy this season.”

Quite a strong verbal showing, there! Byekwaso and Okello’s fans will hope to see the same on the pitch.

Okello joins another big returnee Shaban Muhammad, with the two expected to connect in prodding the visitors defensive lines.

Add old broom Brian Majwega, Julius Poloto, Daniel Isiagi, Brian Aheebwa and Tshisungu Kankonde and you are blessed with riches of options.

Moses Waiswa, an arrival from SuperSport United is tipped to rediscover himself in KCCA’s midfield, with defender John Revita and skipper Benjamin Ochan in goal forming the last line of cover.

Wakiso Giants coach John ‘Ayala’ Luyinda has brought in some experience from the league and grabbed some talents from Masaza and the club's own development side.

Bashir Sekagya arrived from Kenyan side Wazito United, with the addition of Mubarak Nsubuga and Mikdad Ssenyonga from Police and URA respectively giving the Purple Sharks some confidence coming into this.

The visitors also have Tooro United Captain Apollo Kagogwe to shoulder the backline, with midfielder Lincoln Mukisa, who arrived from Police, and striker Norman Ojik looking for solutions at the other end of the pitch.

Elsewhere, URA coach Sam Timbe and fans will look to see how new signings in former SC Villa and Express forwards, Salim Abdallah and George Ssenkaaba fare against Onduparaka.

Lira also braces for their first topflight home game in years when newly-promoted Blacks Power host last season’s highfliers Bul at Akii Bua Stadium, while seven-time champions, Express start away at Bombo against the UPDF.





Saturday fixtures

Blacks Power vs Bul, Akii Bua Memorial Stadium Lira, 2pm. Live on TV

KCCA vs Wakiso Giants, MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo, 4:00pm. Live on TV

Maroons vs Busoga United, Prisons Ground, Luzira

UPDF vs Express, Bombo Military Barracks Ground

URA vs Onduparaka, Nakisunga Saza Ground, Mukono





Sunday