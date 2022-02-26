Key battles as rugby league hits half-way mark

Perfect catch. Heathens’ Joseph Oyet. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

By  Deus Bugembe

What you need to know:

  • As Heathens enjoy the view of the table from the summit with a five point cushion, other battles within the rest of the pack are steadily emerging

The Nile Special Rugby Premiership arrives on match day nine, the midpoint of the season, today at different venues with a lot more drama to unfold in coming weeks.
As Heathens enjoy the view of the table from the summit with a five point cushion, other battles within the rest of the pack are steadily emerging. 
The relegation battle is one of the more enthralling ones, it was predicted to be among Impis, Warriors and Rams but the latter have somehow forged a way of distancing themselves from it so far. 
In eight games, the Mulago medics have won three, drawn one and lost fours to tally 15 points. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.