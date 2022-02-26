Key battles as rugby league hits half-way mark

The Nile Special Rugby Premiership arrives on match day nine, the midpoint of the season, today at different venues with a lot more drama to unfold in coming weeks.

As Heathens enjoy the view of the table from the summit with a five point cushion, other battles within the rest of the pack are steadily emerging.

The relegation battle is one of the more enthralling ones, it was predicted to be among Impis, Warriors and Rams but the latter have somehow forged a way of distancing themselves from it so far.

In eight games, the Mulago medics have won three, drawn one and lost fours to tally 15 points.

The sit sixth, above Jinja Hippos, Rhinos, Warriors and Impis. It is a return turning heads as they host Heathens today.

“We have built on last season’s side and added new faces, our defence has been our biggest strength as we are conceding way less than before,” Rams team manager Jude Rwakanyaga told Score.

He also owes early season success on having a dependable kicker in Nelson Mandela, he has given them the edge at splitting those posts for points.



Forwards like Rayan Mwandegu, Christopher Kato, Boaz Musasizi have stepped up and been outstanding while Kenneth Okongo, Collin Isabirye, Michael Kalyango and Isaac Azam have reignited the backline.

“We have learnt to give ourselves a chance against anyone too. Heathens is a massive side but we are going in with a mentality of shocking them,” added a Rwakanyaga.

No blinking for Kobs, Pirates

At the top, seven points separate Heathens, Pirates and Kobs in that order.