Khalifa wary of  Tanzania vengeance as Cecafa starts

Coach Ayub Khalifa’s side have home advantage and a bit of history on their side too. But Tanzania pose the biggest threat to yet another championship title on Khalifa’s CV and he knows it.

“They definitely have revenge on their agenda,” Khalifa told SCORE.

“See when you beat someone that way, they go away thinking we must avenge that result whenever we meet again, the tournament does not matter.”

Khalifa was referring to Uganda’s 6-2 aggregate win over Tanzania in the U-17 Women World Cup first round qualifiers last year.

Uganda’s U-17s then coached by Khalifa lost the first tie in Dar-es-Salaam 2-1.

Tanzania, whose three national teams (U-17, U-20 and senior) are all coached by Bakari Shime, were so strong then that in between those U-17 ties, they beat Uganda’s U-20s coached then by Oliver Mbekeka 4-2 on aggregate (2-1 wins home and away) in the U-20 WC qualifiers too.

Just before the U-20 WC qualifiers, they had also reigned supreme at the Cosafa U-20 and U-17 Championships in southern Africa.

But against such odds and some Ugandan players representing both the U-20s and U-17s in fear of double jeopardy, Khalifa’s side beat Tanzania 5-0 in Lugogo to advance to the final U-17 WC qualification round in which they were due to play Cameroon before Covid-19 hit.

Khalifa has of course promoted almost the entire U-17 squad to U-20 level, inviting some criticism from home and beyond for relying on the same players,

“I have heard the questions mostly from the media. But I want the entire selection to be questioned, not just a few individuals.

“I don’t want to name players who people say they are not happy with but if you do not doubt my decision to keep picking Juliet (Nalukenge) or Fauzia Najjemba, then also give my decision to play player X the benefit of doubt,” Khalifa said.

Shime’s vision

Khalifa has also taken note of how Tanzania won the Cosafa senior competitions in South Africa last month – although they earlier this week lost to Namibia in the Africa Cup qualifiers.

“I can see what he (Shime) does and I applaud it. I think his team in South Africa had an U-17 goalkeeper and a few other players he would maybe consider for U-20,” he said.

“He is growing the confidence of the younger players and preparing them to take over in the senior team at the right time.

“And if he keeps that up, then in future Tanzania will be a continental force because, if they are winning tournaments in the south and feel good about their chances in Cecafa age categories, then they are just left with west and north Africa to conquer.”

For now Khalifa, who fully expects Tanzania to look at this round-robin Cecafa tournament as the beginning of revenge mission, is focused on stopping that conquest in East Africa and showing his cross-border rivals that last year’s result was no fluke.

That mission starts with both sides ensuring they do not drop points against Eriteria, Djibouti, Burundi and the Ethiopians, whose age teams are not as strong as the seniors, before they lock horns on November 6.

If both sides can go all the way in the 2022 U-20 World Cup qualifiers, then they will likely face off again in the last qualification round for a place in the finals due next year in Costa Rica.

