KHC happy with growth in schools as Festival returns

Schools will on Saturday renew their rivalry at the Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Schools Festival at Kyadondo SS, Matugga.

This is the ninth edition of this competition which KHC say is unique as in takes hockey to schools not only for competition to help with their development in the sport.

For example, Kyadondo were the winners of the 2020 edition but for long hockey players in the school have had to compete for space on the playing field with their counterparts playing the more popular football and other sports.

Now they have space demarcated for the game and newly designed goalposts among others. In the past, KHC and Uganda Hockey Association (UHA) have also offered playing equipment like sticks and balls to schools as prizes during this tournament.

"We are happy to just see students play the game but is more important want to work with the hosting school of every edition and help it solves a pressing need," Albert Kimumwe, who has grown in ranks from organizer of the Festival to now chairman of KHC, told SCORE during a midweek visit to Kyadondo.

Setting the tone

The tournament also comes at the start of the first school term and helps put players, who could have lost form and fitness during the lengthy holiday, in good stead for the upcoming Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Games qualifiers next month and finals later in May.

On pitch, many sides will fancy their chances as four time boys' and seven time girls' champions Kakungulu Memorial will not take part.

Kakungulu had been suspended by the organisers after last year's edition after their boys assaulted an umpire. That suspension was lifted earlier this week but apparently the school feel they were treated harshly in lead to the bank and that the latest decision was communicated late to them.

Namilyango College are defending champions and are the biggest supplier of talent to KHC so they will 'feel at home' competing in this tournament.

However, the club has its footings in King's College Budo and many are yearning for the 2014 boys' champions to return to the good old days.

St. Mary's College, Kisubi who won the competition in 2019 are also among those that will want to win again as are the 2020 girls' champions Mt. St. Mary's College, Namagunga.

Ntare School are also hoping the good show they usually put up in the USSSA Games will reflect at the Festival.