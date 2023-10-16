Kinaawa High keen on volleyball talent development

Talent development in Uganda remains a big challenge, and education institutions bear the most significant burden of raising players who eventually shine through the different national leagues and teams.

In the case of volleyball, most players are introduced to the sport after joining secondary school, and Kinaawa High School remains one of the top producers of talent in the country.

The school used this year’s Independence Day to organise the eighth edition of the Kinaawa Volleyball Development Program at its Mugongo campus in Kyengera.

Attracting up to six schools, the tournament was briefly interrupted by rain but went thereafter as hosts Kinaawa and Ubuntu Hill School recorded success in the U-16 category.

Ubuntu defeated Matugga Hill School in straight sets to win the U-16 Boys’ category, while Kinaawa made light work of Ubuntu in a similar fashion in the Girls’ category.

Sunrise Primary School defeated African Children’s Choir Primary School 2-0 in the best of three sets to win the Boys’ U-14 title and also took the Girls’ trophy through a hard-fought 2-1 over the same opponent.

Not all about winning

Whereas the jubilation that comes with winning can not be underscored, the primary purpose of the tournament, according to Sadat Waguma, the program’s head, is to identify potential talent at an early stage, polish it and churn it out to the broader volleyball family.

“It is very important to identify these players when they are still young and able to learn,” Waguma told Score.

“This is a platform we hope to use to do that, and we already have evidence that it is working because of some of the top players we have produced,” he added.

Players like reigning USPA Volleyball Player of the Year Moreen Mwamula, setters Phiona Naziite and Doreen Akiteng and libero Sumayyah Ndagire are some of the players to have gone through the gates of Kinaawa and made it to the top level in Ugandan volleyball.

The program has the backing of school headmistress Hajjat Aisha Nakakinde Matovu, who confirmed to Score that volleyball is Kinaawa’s ‘selling sport’.

“We have been national champions for about seven years, and it was only until 2019 that we went down, but now we are coming back,” she said.

“We believe that with these co-curricular activities, students gain a lot and can even make money in future.

“We make sure that our students excel both academically and in sports.”

More support

While the school takes on a task that the Uganda Volleyball Federation should amplify to promote young talent nurturing, support from the federation remains lukewarm, something Nakakinde believes can be better.

“The federation needs to come in and see what we are doing here. When we invite them, they should at least send representatives,” she revealed.

Materials like nets, balls and more technical support are other things the school hopes to get in plenty in the future.

Basketball and badminton are the other sports that Kinaawa has paid close attention to.

Kinaawa Volleyball Development Program

Winners

U-16 Boys

Ubuntu Hill 2-0 Matugga Hill (25-23, 25-22)

U-16 Girls

Kinaawa 2-0 Ubuntu (25-22, 25-13)

U-14 Boys

Sunrise 2-0 African Children’s Choir (25-19, 25-23)

U-14 Girls