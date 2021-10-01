Kiplangat goes for podium at Trento 10K run

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

Hosea Kiplangat is not a household in Uganda’s athletics. But the 21-year-old is rising up fast.

And 2021, despite the stumbling blocks set by the coronavirus pandemic, looks to be a good year for him.

The long-distance runner began by beating the field to win the senior men’s 10km race during National Cross-country Championships in Tororo on February.

Kiplangat was undone by the postponement of the Africa Cross-country Championships that were due to take place in Togo.

A return to competitive action saw him finish third with a personal best of 13 minutes and 13 seconds during the Adizero Road To Records 5K race at the Adidas headquarters in Herzogenaurach, Germany, on September 12.

Kiplangat now wants to go a step better when he aims for the podium at the Giro Al Sas 10K in Trento, Italy, today.

“Kiplangat is in good shape, as we saw in Germany,” said his manager Monica Pont Chafer. “Top three,” Chafer said of her runner’s target.

Kiplangat will debut over the 10km on road in company of country-mate Rodgers Kibet who is managed by Jurrie van der Velden of Global Sports Communication.

But Kiplangat must jostle for the podium with race defending champion Edris Muktar from Ethiopia. Muktar, who holds the 5000m world title, is aiming to add to his 2014, 2015 and 2017 crowns.

Muktar’s compatriot Yasin Haji who finished third in 2017 is back, Kenyans like former 5km world recorder holder Robert Keter and Silas Kiplagat, fifth fastest man over 1500m, are also in the fray.

The race is a warm-up for Kibet ahead of a four-mile race in Netherlands next weekend, according to Dutchman Jurrie.

Another Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo won the last edition of the Trento 10K in 2018 before Covid-19 struck.

Meanwhile, another Prisons’ athlete, Doreen Chemutai, will line-up for the Trenton Half-Marathon.

“She is also good. But uncertain of her result because it is long since she competed on road,” added Chafer.

Chemutai’s personal best over the 21km is 1:10.18 set at the World Half-Marathon Championships in Gdynia, Poland, last October.

Trento 10k past winners

2014 Muktar Edris ETH 28:52

2015 Muktar Edris ETH 28:46

2016 Abdallah Mande UGA 28:47

2017 Muktar Edris ETH 28:54

2018 Jacob Kiplimo UGA 28:17

