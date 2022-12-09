Kiplimo looks to wrap up 2022 with X-country title

This is a usually quiet time of the year with very little activity taking place on the athletics scene.

Actually, several elite athletes around the globe are ending their breaks with a few targeting the indoor season or city marathons at the start of 2023.

But the scheduling of the forthcoming World Athletics Cross-country Championships to February 18 in Bathurst city in New South Wales, Australia has altered the stage for many.

Uganda Athletics Federation has been busy with regional Cross-country meets and on Saturday, a field of over 500 athletes will converge in Tororo for the 2022-2023 National Cross-country Championships.

This national event is the second after Ali Chebures and Mercyline Chelangat won the titles back in February. World Athletics was forced to postpone the global event from 2021 to 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and then Australian travel restrictions.

The latter matter forced World Athletics to again push the event to early next year. This road event has not been held since 2019 when Joshua Cheptegei exorcised the demons in Aarhus, Denmark.

UAF is intending to use the Tororo event today as a selection tool for the team to Bathurst and the entries are exciting, unlike 10 months ago.

This paper learnt on Thursday that Cheptegei will not compete though, casting a shadow on his world title defence already.

“Because of the knee injury he had, this race comes too soon especially because of the surface of the course,” said his coach Addy Ruiter.

The two-time 10000m world champion Cheptegei has not competed this year since finishing ninth in the 5000m final at the Oregon World Championships in Eugene, USA on July 24.

Cheptegei has since pulled out of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in August and the Great North Run in September all in the UK, which his counterpart Jacob Kiplimo has gone on to win.

Kiplimo has this year won a 10000m bronze in Eugene and the Commonwealth 5000m and 10000m double and, the youngster who won the senior men’s silver medal in Aarhus is looking to cap a stellar year in Tororo today.

While he is the favourite, several seasoned long-distance runners including marathoners have entered to compete including his brother Commonwealth marathon champion Victor Kiplangat for the 10km event.

And as well, middle-distance runners like Ronald Musagala will seek endurance over the distance. February’s junior men’s 8km race winner Dismas Yeko entered for the seniors’ event too.

His counterpart Winnie Nanyondo will do the same in the senior women’s 10km race where Chelangat and 3000m steeplechase Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai are looking to dominate.

Chemutai has recovered from the knee problem she suffered when she fell over the barrier during the Commonwealth steeplechase final on August 5.

On November 20, she came second at the XL Cross Internacional de Italica in Seville, Spain. Chelangat on the same day triumphed over the 21km distance during the Kampala Marathon.

In the light of Kenya’s woes, UAF this week announced they World Athletics and anti-doping teams will conduct random tests in Tororo as a measure for zero-tolerance to cheating.

2021-2022 NATIONAL CROSS-COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

RACE RESULTS

SENIOR MEN (10KM)

1 Ali Chebures (UWA) 29:30

2 Geofrey Kusuro (UWA) 29:30

3 Joel Ayeko (KCCA) 29:40

SENIOR WOMEN (10KM)

1 Mercyline Chelangat (Police) 33:31

2 Sarah Chelangat (UWA) 33:32

3 Peruth Chemutai (Police) 33:42

JUNIOR WOMEN (6KM)

1 Scarlet Chebet (Police) 20:40

2 Lotia Chepkwemoi (UWA) 20:50

3 Rispa Cherop (Prisons) 20:50

JUNIOR MEN (8KM)

1 Dismas Yeko (Ndejje Univ) 23:16

2 Martin Kiprotich (Police) 23:24

3 Rodgers Kibet (KCCA) 23:36



NATIONAL CROSS-COUNTRY CHAMPS

CAST OF MALE WINNERS

2022: Ali Chebures

2021: Hosea Kiplangat

2020: Hosea Kiplangat

2019: Jacob Kiplimo

2018: Joshua Cheptegei

2017: Joshua Cheptegei

2016: Phillip Kipyeko

2015: Phillip Kipyeko

2014: Moses Kipsiro

2013: Moses Kipsiro

2012: Thomas Ayeko

2011: Moses Kipsiro

2010: Moses Kipsiro

2009: Moses Kipsiro