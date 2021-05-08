Kiplimo starts hunt for Olympics ticket

By Allan Darren Kyeyune More by this Author

Jacob Kiplimo had a stellar 2020. He made a resounding comeback to track after a two-year absence in style before dominating the road to win the World Half-Marathon title in Gdynia, Poland, last October.

However, his name doesn’t reflect yet on the team set to represent Uganda at the Tokyo Olympics come July in Japan.

The long-distance runner will attempt to qualify by being part of the field for the 10000m race at the 60th Ostrava Golden Spike Meeting in Czech Republic on May 19.

“He is confirmed for Ostrava,” said Beppe Picotti, one of Kiplimo’s managers from Italian management Rosa Associati.

The goal for Kiplimo, 20, is to run under the qualification time of 27 minutes and 28 seconds to book a ticket to Tokyo.

“He has to,” offered Picotti.

This will be Kiplimo’s first 25-lap race since he won a silver medal in a time of 27:40.36 at the World U20 Championships in Tampere, Finland, on July 10, 2018.

Kiplimo could have qualified earlier but he suffered tibialis anterior muscle problem after winning the 2019 Great Manchester , which forced him to miss the Doha World Championships.

Kiplimo returned to action late that year but got busy on the road, taking second place behind Kenyan rival Kandie Kibiwott at the San Silvestre Road Race in Brazil on New Year’s Eve.

Advertisement

In 2020, the coronavirus pandemic denied Kiplimo a chance to qualify for the Tokyo Games which were eventually postponed.

Upon returning to track for the first time since Tampere, Kiplimo was electric.

He humbled the field to win the 5000m race in 12:48.63, the second fastest time by a Ugandan over the distance, at the Ostrava Golden Spike on September 9, 2020.

Unfortunately, the Olympic qualifying window from the 12-and-a-half-lap race then had been shut before World Athletics opened it again from December 1, 2020 - June 29, 2021.

This paper understands that Kiplimo is keen on doing the long-distance double in Tokyo, meaning he will have to run a 5000m race to try to qualify before the end of next month.

“I think he would like to double like Joshua (Cheptegei),” offered Picotti. However, Kiplimo, who finished 11th in Heat 1 of the 5000m aged 15 then at the Rio 2016 Games, will return home in Kween after Ostrava.

“It is not good to stay in Europe without altitude to prepare for races,” the Italian added.

As it stands, only Abdallah Mande and Cheptegei have qualified for the three available 10000m quota slots in Tokyo.

For the 5000m, only world record holder Cheptegei has qualified.

Athletes- Qualified

Women

Halima Nakaayi 800m

Winnie Nanyondo 800m, 1500m

Peruth Chemutai 3000m s.chase

Stella Chesang 5000m

Sarah Chelangat 5000m

Juliet Chekwel Marathon

Immaculate Chemutai Marathon

Men

Ronald Musagala 1500m

Albert Chemutai 3000m s.chase

Stephen Kissa 5000m

Joshua Cheptegei 5000, 10000m

Abdallah Mande 10000m

Stephen Kiprotich Marathon

Filex Chemonges Marathon

Fred Musobo Marathon

dkyeyune@ug. nationmedia.com