Kiryowa has shown Fufa a template for club administration

Those who know Kiryowa Kiwanuka know that when he decides to do something, he sets the bar high for himself. KK, as he is commonly called, is an ardent golfer. He is not exactly the best golfer in town, but when you play with him, you will sometimes hear him shouting, “ KK…!!!”

Once you hear that, you know he has made some error that he does not expect of himself.

KK took on the role of chairman of Express in August 2018. The club had just survived relegation the previous season and was in desperate need of new leadership. The board met and he agreed to take up the position. Without knowing it, Express was starting a new era in its existence, restoring the past glory.

Actually, he set out to raise the club to a level it had never been before. The one thing he did not like was the reputation the club had built of being rowdy. He wanted Express to have clear structures and to become respected. He got in touch with a few of the fans he knew and thought would be a good-fit to work with.

In his mind, he had already decided on actions to take, but he needed to build a team that would help sell his plans both to the players, administration and fans. So he set up an Advisory Council.

I was an Express fan who was dormant. I only followed Ugandan football in the newspapers and only watched the national team games. KK called and asked me to join him in building Express.

I did not even hesitate. I went over to his office the next day and he laid out the plans he had. From that point on, every week we had a new announcement for the club. Betway came on board and that was the biggest announcement we made then.

Equity Bank followed. Buganda Land Board joined. So did UBL. And we got an office for the secretariat. We started a fans’ campaign against violence called “Ndiiba Yokka”. We developed a brand manual for the club. We changed the management of the games and we were able to cover all the match day costs from the gate collections.

KK has encouraged fans’ engagement. He has addressed them many times to ensure that he remained in touch with them and to give them the confidence that they are a vital cog in the Express wheel.

One thing he always assured the fans of was that they were not the ones who make decisions for the club. The decision making was to be left to him and his team. The integrity of the club was important to KK, who does not tolerate indiscipline. At one point, some players were accused of engaging in betting and although some of them were strong members of the team, he let them go. The announcement was made in the presence of the entire team and he stressed to them that none of them was indispensable.

KK always told me we needed a chief executive officer. I argued that we already had a capable CEO. But KK was determined to make the change. His strong opinion was that the CEO we had was good as an operations man, but he wanted someone who was more strategic thinking.

At the end of his second season in charge, he told me he had found the perfect man to do the job. In the next meeting we had as the Advisory Council, he announced the new CEO – Isaac Mwesigwa.

Before the third year, we lost two players who we thought we were going to build the club around. Dissan Galiwango (to Vipers) and John Revita (to KCCA). The fans were unhappy and many thought the chairman had erred. However, KK was resolute and told us that he only wanted to keep players who understood what we were building and who wanted to be part of it.

The CEO and technical team then set out to recruit players and build a formidable team. With KK supporting all their decisions, they were able to sign the players they felt fit the bill.

Today, Fufa is wont to be found using Express as an example of an organised club. I’m sure Fufa is going to pick a few lessons from KK.



The author, Mr Paul Kaheru is a board member and sits on the advisory council of Express FC, a member of UCA, and into events/ marketing